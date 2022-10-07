Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Warzone YouTuber Recommends CX-9 to Win Games
Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal showed off a CX-9 loadout he believes can compete with other top guns. With the final update patch coming out for the original Warzone before the arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, many guns were changed for the last time. Because of these buffs, some expert Warzone players now believe that there is a wider variety of guns that can compete with the established meta.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Can You Still Play Mobius Final Fantasy?
Mobius Final Fantasy was an episodic RPG for mobile devices and PC. The game officially ended service back in 2020, but can you still play it?. Mobius Final Fantasy was perhaps one of the lesser known Final Fantasy titles. The game follows the character of Wol, Warrior of Light, who wakes in the world of Palamecia with amnesia. Mobius Final Fantasy offered fans a retelling of the original Final Fantasy, featuring a number of characters that debut in the first game. Princess Sarah Lotte Cornelia and Garland each played a more expansive role, with the game's main antagonist being Chaos and his legion of Fiends.
Comments / 0