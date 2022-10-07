ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Good to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Garrett. "Excited to have him back out there."

The Browns are hopeful defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is back on the field. He practiced Friday for the first time since injuring his ankle in the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.

"I miss playing, and I'm ready to be back," said Clowney, who has 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) also practiced on Friday and could be available, Stefanski said.

The Browns were missing all three defensive linemen last week and allowed 202 rushing yards to the Falcons.

--Field Level Media

