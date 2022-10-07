Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility
Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time
Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night's game. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half. "I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. Owner David Tepper said Monday at a press conference he met briefly with Rule at the team facility to make the change Monday morning. "It was short, cordial. He's a gentleman. A true gentleman," Tepper said. The Panthers...
Reports: Davante Adams facing discipline for pushing photographer
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. That's not all -- the man filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. The man was identified as a photographer by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD). "The incident will be investigated by...
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera greets quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
