ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

By Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kP0Lz_0iQPkzO900

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett gets the crowd pumped up on third down during the second half against the Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. Brownssteelers 15

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night's game. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half. "I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. Owner David Tepper said Monday at a press conference he met briefly with Rule at the team facility to make the change Monday morning. "It was short, cordial. He's a gentleman. A true gentleman," Tepper said. The Panthers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Davante Adams facing discipline for pushing photographer

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. That's not all -- the man filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. The man was identified as a photographer by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD). "The incident will be investigated by...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon#Browns#American Football#Akron Beacon Journal
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
588
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy