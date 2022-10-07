Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle
Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”. Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.
SFGate
Prime Video Shares Teaser for ‘Riches’ Family Drama Series (TV News Roundup)
The high-stakes series is written and created by Abby Ajayi and stars Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye and Emmanuel Imani. More from Variety. Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce 'Natives' Docuseries (TV News Roundup) James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda to Return On-Screen for...
SFGate
‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
SFGate
It’s About Time: U.K. TV Leaders Will Make Commitments to Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent in Groundbreaking Showcase Event
British TV industry leaders are set to convene at an event in celebration of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent that will address their lack of representation on screen and commit attendees to specific action points. Created by Bridge06 and Hot Coals Productions, the event — entitled About Time! — is...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Debut Two Weeks Earlier in November 2023
It was revealed on Tuesday that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023. “Dune” has taken the previous spot of Marvel’s “Blade,” which was delayed on Tuesday to Sept. 6, 2024.
SFGate
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Looks to Book Ariel Elias After Comedian Goes Viral for Chugging Beer Thrown by Heckler
After Ariel Elias garnered online attention for a video of her handling a heckler during a standup set and chugging a beer that was thrown at her by an audience member, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is now looking to book the comedian for an appearance. A spokesperson for ABC’s...
SFGate
Warner Bros. TV Group Lays Off 82 Staffers, Consolidates Some Unscripted and Animation Departments in Belt-Tightening Restructure
Warner Bros. Television Group handed out pink slips to 82 staffers on Tuesday, representing 19% of the studio’s workforce, across its scripted, unscripted and animation divisions. Additionally, it has opted not to fill 43 additional vacant positions — making for a total elimination of 125 jobs (or 26% of an approximately 481 headcount).
SFGate
Anthony Rapp Says He ‘Could Not Escape’ Memory of Kevin Spacey Incident
Anthony Rapp is getting candid about the effects of Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual harassment against him as a teen. During the civil trial regarding his lawsuit against the House of Cards actor, Rapp testified on Tuesday that he was haunted by the alleged abuse perpetrated by Spacey. “Every time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie: ‘I had to rebuild myself’
Ian Broudie sighs deeply, soul-punctured by every mention of “the record”. Gamely but wearily, he lets the warm-up questions about the Lionesses’ win pile up. He was recording an episode of Never Mind the Buzzcocks at the time. He didn’t meet up with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner to celebrate. His phone didn’t go crazy. There’s talk (since confirmed) that they might re-record the pan-cultural phenomenon that is “Three Lions” for the unusual event of the World Cup being in Qatar in December, because “I’d love to have a Christmas football song”.“I love the women winning it, now I want...
SFGate
‘My Last Skirt,’ About Irish Woman Who Enlisted in Civil War as Male Soldier, Headed to Screen (EXCLUSIVE)
The remarkable true story of Irish immigrant Jennie Hodgers — who posed as a man to fight for the Union Army during the American Civil War — will be adapted for screen. Arny Granat, a veteran concert promoter turned Tony-winning musical producer, has hired Stephanie Sanditz to pen a feature film script from Lynda Durrant’s book “My Last Skirt: The Story of Jennie Hodgers, Union Soldier.” Granat — whose stage credits include “In The Heights,” “The Color Purple,” “Spamalot,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “History Boys” — has been chasing an adaptation of the story for nearly a decade.
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
Comments / 0