ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Clemson Moves Up in AP Poll

View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson is back in the spot it began the 2022 season in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 following their 31-3 win over Boston College in Week 6. Clemson ranked fourth in the preseason poll and beat Georgia Tech 41-10 but was jumped by Michigan after Week 1.
CLEMSON, SC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pastor wakes to find wife shot in her sleep, Georgia family says. She died days later

A pastor woke in the middle of the night to find his wife shot in the head by a stray bullet, he said in a Facebook video. Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, said he was asleep next to his wife, Lashunda Heath-Ellison, Wednesday, Oct. 5 when she was hit by the bullet, he said in the Facebook Live video. The bullet entered the couple’s Decatur, Georgia, home, went through the couple’s headboard, and hit Heath-Ellison in the back of the head while she slept, he said in the Oct. 9 video.
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy