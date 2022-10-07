The best thing about today is that we get to watch four playoff games. The second best part? We finally can see the top four teams (two from each league) in postseason action. Indeed, because of the new 12-team format, the Dodgers, Braves, Astros and Yankees all received first-round byes. It’ll be interesting to see how much of an advantage they have over their opponents, who couldn’t rest their players or reset their pitching staffs.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO