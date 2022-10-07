ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres

Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason.
Gerrit Cole Leads Yankees to Victory in Game 1 of ALDS Over Guardians

NEW YORK — Leaning on the home run ball and strikeouts from their ace, as they've done all season long, the Yankees took Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night, defeating the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole was spectacular in his first start at Yankee Stadium in the playoffs since signing with New York. Other than one mistake—a solo home run in the third inning off the bat of left fielder Steven Kwan—Cole was dominant, striking out eight batters in 6.1 frames.
Bizarre Play Denies Josh Donaldson Of Home Run For Yankees

Sometimes baseball will just be baseball and some wild things are going to happen. One of those wild plays happened in the bottom of the fifth inning of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and the Yankees. Josh Donaldson hit a ball that appeared that it would be...
Alvarez 3-run HR caps Astros comeback, 8-7 win over Mariners

Yordan Alvarez hit a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener. Trailing all game...
Four Things to Know About Division Series

The best thing about today is that we get to watch four playoff games. The second best part? We finally can see the top four teams (two from each league) in postseason action. Indeed, because of the new 12-team format, the Dodgers, Braves, Astros and Yankees all received first-round byes. It’ll be interesting to see how much of an advantage they have over their opponents, who couldn’t rest their players or reset their pitching staffs.
76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid

Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to the point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
