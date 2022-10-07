Read full article on original website
Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres
Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason.
Dodgers News: Roberts, LA Know Regular Season Success ‘Has No Bearing’ on October
The Dodgers went 14-5 against the Padres in the 2022 regular season, but as the two teams prepare to face off in the National League Division Series beginning tonight, Los Angeles is keenly aware that everyone starts back at zero in this series. L.A. manager Dave Roberts spoke with the...
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Doesn’t Let Outside Noise Detour Him From Main Goal
The Dodgers have had a target on their backs all season long yet they have been able to somehow exceed expectations. Of course the only thing left for the Dodgers to do is to win the World Series, but that isn't enough to bother Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips. The Dodgers...
Gerrit Cole Leads Yankees to Victory in Game 1 of ALDS Over Guardians
NEW YORK — Leaning on the home run ball and strikeouts from their ace, as they've done all season long, the Yankees took Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night, defeating the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole was spectacular in his first start at Yankee Stadium in the playoffs since signing with New York. Other than one mistake—a solo home run in the third inning off the bat of left fielder Steven Kwan—Cole was dominant, striking out eight batters in 6.1 frames.
Bizarre Play Denies Josh Donaldson Of Home Run For Yankees
Sometimes baseball will just be baseball and some wild things are going to happen. One of those wild plays happened in the bottom of the fifth inning of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and the Yankees. Josh Donaldson hit a ball that appeared that it would be...
Alvarez 3-run HR caps Astros comeback, 8-7 win over Mariners
Yordan Alvarez hit a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener. Trailing all game...
Dodgers News: Playing NL West Rivals Doesn’t Change Justin Turner’s Intensity
With the Dodgers getting ready to take on the Padres, the high level of play will undoubtably come out due to postseason play. Of course, this series becomes a bit more meaningful for the Dodgers facing their NL West rivals, but them being division foes does not make it any different for Dodgers infielder Justin Turner.
Padres fans leave Tuesday watch parties in high hopes for an NLDS Game 2 win
A sea of Padres fans congregated at Alesmith Brewing Company in Miramar, representing the Friars, with beer in hand, rooting on their team in the National League Division Series Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Four Things to Know About Division Series
The best thing about today is that we get to watch four playoff games. The second best part? We finally can see the top four teams (two from each league) in postseason action. Indeed, because of the new 12-team format, the Dodgers, Braves, Astros and Yankees all received first-round byes. It’ll be interesting to see how much of an advantage they have over their opponents, who couldn’t rest their players or reset their pitching staffs.
76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to the point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
