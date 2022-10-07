Read full article on original website
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem
Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses
The Bengals' offense struggled in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens. Joe Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Despite that, the offense was nonexistent. "They were taking away all of our deep shots. Even when they were playing man,...
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys must prepare for the coming Sunday Night Showdown in Philadelphia as if Cooper Rush is their quarterback. And that can work, as he just won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. ... and is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon at Week 6 at the Eagles.
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game...
Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
Shockingly, Packers Really Do Miss Davante Adams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Remember that time when the Green Bay Packers were 7-0 without Davante Adams? Remember that time when the offense potentially would be even better without Adams?. That seems like ancient history. The Packers have struggled through the first five games of the season. They are...
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head
BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders
Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season. The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders...
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Broncos Sign New Long Snapper with Bobenmoyer Sidelined
Among the latest entrants to the Denver Broncos' laundry list of injuries is long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who suffered a hand ailment in last week's loss to the Colts and was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. "That was something that came out of left...
Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green
With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have avoided the inevitable for years, but that's because they've lived and died from players who fit the glue that keeps NFL franchises together. In the National Football League, no one is good forever. Even the best of the best fall, and while not always...
‘F-Minus!’ Bills Rookie CB Kaiir Elam Grades Himself - With Chiefs Next
The Buffalo Bills have relied heavily this season on rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, as he's been asked to play a large role in the secondary early in his NFL career. He has been reliable for the Bills so far, both in his coverage skills and ability to come downhill and make a tackle. However, as is the case with most rookies, it can be a rough transition from college to the NFL.
The Giants’ Recent History Is Now History
Daniel Jones had every reason not to trust the Giants’ new regime. As Jones entered his fourth NFL season, Brian Daboll would be his third coach, bringing with him Mike Kafka, Jones’s fourth offensive coordinator. Joe Schoen would be his second GM, replacing the one who had spent the sixth pick of the 2019 draft on him. In May, collectively, Schoen and Daboll made the decision to decline the fifth-year option on Jones’s rookie contract, effectively setting him free after this year.
