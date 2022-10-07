ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem

Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Washington Football
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys must prepare for the coming Sunday Night Showdown in Philadelphia as if Cooper Rush is their quarterback. And that can work, as he just won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. ... and is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon at Week 6 at the Eagles.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Qb Vs#The New Orleans Saints#The Minnesota Vikings#The Seattle Seahawks
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shockingly, Packers Really Do Miss Davante Adams

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Remember that time when the Green Bay Packers were 7-0 without Davante Adams? Remember that time when the offense potentially would be even better without Adams?. That seems like ancient history. The Packers have struggled through the first five games of the season. They are...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head

BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders

Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season. The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Sign New Long Snapper with Bobenmoyer Sidelined

Among the latest entrants to the Denver Broncos' laundry list of injuries is long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who suffered a hand ailment in last week's loss to the Colts and was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. "That was something that came out of left...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green

With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have avoided the inevitable for years, but that's because they've lived and died from players who fit the glue that keeps NFL franchises together. In the National Football League, no one is good forever. Even the best of the best fall, and while not always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘F-Minus!’ Bills Rookie CB Kaiir Elam Grades Himself - With Chiefs Next

The Buffalo Bills have relied heavily this season on rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, as he's been asked to play a large role in the secondary early in his NFL career. He has been reliable for the Bills so far, both in his coverage skills and ability to come downhill and make a tackle. However, as is the case with most rookies, it can be a rough transition from college to the NFL.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Giants’ Recent History Is Now History

Daniel Jones had every reason not to trust the Giants’ new regime. As Jones entered his fourth NFL season, Brian Daboll would be his third coach, bringing with him Mike Kafka, Jones’s fourth offensive coordinator. Joe Schoen would be his second GM, replacing the one who had spent the sixth pick of the 2019 draft on him. In May, collectively, Schoen and Daboll made the decision to decline the fifth-year option on Jones’s rookie contract, effectively setting him free after this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy