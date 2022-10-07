Read full article on original website
Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League
Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal. Robert...
South America soccer supports Infantino’s reelection at FIFA
The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL having given their backing to Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president. “After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and global soccer, the associated members to CONMEBOL gave their...
Report: Chelsea Begin Contract Talks With Mason Mount
Chelsea are keen to tie down academy product Mason Mount to a long-term deal.
Tennis Australia keeps out of Djokovic's visa application
Novak Djokovic won't get official support with lobbying from tennis officials if he applies for a visa to play in the Australian Open a year after he was deported because he wasn't vaccinated for COVID-19
