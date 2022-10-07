ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League

Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal. Robert...
South America soccer supports Infantino’s reelection at FIFA

The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL having given their backing to Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president. “After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and global soccer, the associated members to CONMEBOL gave their...
