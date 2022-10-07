Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night's game. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half. "I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early...

