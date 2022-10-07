Read full article on original website
Related
Homeowners impacted by Sandy say they now owe money to New York Rising
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Ten years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes across Long Island's shoreline, many people claim they are being victimized all over again.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday, some homeowners are being told they suddenly owe tens of thousands to a relief program that was supposed to help them rebuild."It was devastating," Scott Guven said.Scott and Merrill Guven's dream home in Lindenhurst was ravaged by the storm in 2012. They got partial help to rebuild."Our flood insurance is the only one that paid us," Scott Guven said.A decade later, they say they are relieved they did not apply for...
therealdeal.com
Some Skyline Tower condo owners say they were deceived
Life in Queens’ tallest condominium has not been what some of its unit owners expected. Ninety buyers, representing fewer than 1 in 5 unit owners, filed a complaint this summer against Chris Jiashu Xu’s Skyline Tower in Long Island City with the attorney general’s office. In a...
Glen Cove named one of top 50 best places to live in the US
Glen Cove is ranked 37th on the personal finance website Money.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Closures Of Long Island Expressway Stretch In Huntington Scheduled For Pavement Resurfacing
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is set to close for pavement resurfacing. The westbound LIE (I-495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 51 (State Route 231) and Exit 48 (Round Swamp Road) in Huntington beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation said.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’
Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States. On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
longisland.com
Popular Commack Restaurant Hooks & Chops Closes Permanently Due to "Unforeseen and Unfortunate Circumstances"
The owner of Hooks & Chops, a popular Commack seafood restaurant and chophouse, has abruptly announced on Friday, October 7 that the eatery has been permanently closed due to "unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances." The establishment, located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike, was initially closed temporarily due to a flood on Tuesday,...
27east.com
Salons Merge, With Style, in Hampton Bays
When the Ponquogue Avenue building in Hampton Bays where his grandmother, then his mother, and then he ran a salon was put up for sale, Darren Ottati called his friend... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph P. Shaw.
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price
Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
sccompassnews.com
7 Autumn Activities to Enjoy in Suffolk County
Whether you’re seeking out the perfect pumpkin from the patch for carving jack-o’-lanterns or fresh apples for homemade pies, pumpkin patches and apple orchards are an autumn-season staple many Long Islanders look forward to year-round. For 19-year-old liberal arts major Kamila Rodriguez, Harbes Farms in Jamesport is a...
Ridgewood makes top 5 coolest neighborhoods in the world
NEW YORK -- Time Out magazine has released its list of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," and it includes a spot in Queens. Topping the list is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, where there is an art deco vibe. Known for its vibrant nightlife is Cais do Sodre in Lisbon, Portugal, coming in second. Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia is third on the list thanks to its boutique hotels and hip restaurants.The highest ranked American neighborhood came in at number four -- Ridgewood, Queens, where you'll find lots of trendy bars and restaurants. And Mile End in Montreal, Canada rounds out the top five, boasting the city's top restaurants, shops and bakeries. CLICK HERE for the full list.
therealdeal.com
Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children
Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Award-winning house, incredible views,’ Todt Hill, $960K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 55 Ocean Terrace, was initially a two-family house that won awards for its architectural design. It was converted to a one-family home with 12-foot ceilings, massive storage, exclusion and privacy, incredible views and large custom windows throughout.
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
longisland.com
Chateau Briand Closing After 50 Years on Long Island
According to a State filing, Chateau Briand will be closing at the end of the year and laying-off 112 employees. The Scotto Brothers who own the iconic Chateau Briand in Carle Place cited the economy as the reason for closing.
Comments / 0