Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
10 Stunning Facts About Loretta Lynn’s Life and Career
Any list of Loretta Lynn facts includes a lot of "firsts." She was a true pioneer for women in country music, achieving things no one had ever achieved prior and — in some cases — few have since. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist and first country...
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Scotty McCreery Presented With Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award
Scotty McCreery has another award to add to the shelf, but this one is not music-related. The "Damn Strait" singer has received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us award from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for his commitment to furthering their mission. Alabama's own Randy Owen was on hand to...
Cole Swindell’s ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Stays on Top of the Charts for a Fourth Week
It's yet another week of chart domination for Cole Swindell, who remains at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a fourth consecutive week with his smash hit, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." Additionally, the song is also No. 1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart for its...
David Adam Byrnes Basks in the Beauty of ’90s Country on ‘A Shot or Two’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Ask David Adam Byrnes who his musical hero is, and he will most certainly name country music legend George Strait. The Texan was the hero Byrnes had in mind when got to work on “A Shot or Two," a new song premiering on Taste of Country exclusively. “I wanted...
Justin Moore + Priscilla Block’s ‘You, Me and Whiskey’ Duet Was Born Out of Mutual Fandom [Listen]
It all started earlier in 2022, when Justin Moore and Priscilla Block were booked to play the same acoustic radio show in Chattanooga, Tenn. Block was coming into the lineup as a new artist who didn't have any hits yet, which made her standout performance all the more impressive to Moore, a longtime radio stalwart with years under his belt in the country music business.
Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour
Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Wynonna Judd Honors Late Naomi Judd’s Legacy in First Show of The Judds’ Final Tour [Watch]
Wynonna Judd took the stage for the opening night of the Judds' Final Tour on Friday night, and she paid touching tribute to the life and legacy of her late mother, Naomi Judd, in a series of powerful moments. Naomi Judd died on April 30, and her daughters issued a...
Alexander Ludwig Got Advice From Jason Aldean Before He Released His Debut Album
Alexander Ludwig, known for his acting roles in the Hunger Games, Vikings and more, released his full-length, debut album, Highway 99, on Aug. 26. The 16-track project continues to establish Ludwig as a promising up-and-coming act in country music, but breaking into the genre isn't something he expects to come without a challenge.
Carrie Underwood Recalls Her Sassy First Meeting With Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer in country music and a woman who opened many doors for other females in the industry. After leaning of Lynn's death on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Carrie Underwood expressed her gratitude for the path the legend carved. She also shared her first encounter with Lynn in a hilarious story.
Parker McCollum Reveals His Biggest Splurge Yet
Parker McCollum has seen success in his country music career with two No. 1 hits, "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You," and although he feels he hasn't yet "made it," he has splurged on one big purchase to celebrate his wins. The singer tells Taste of Country Nights'...
Naomi Judd Police Investigation Won’t Be Publicly Released (For Now)
An August court ruling that police must release their investigation into the death of Naomi Judd has been withdrawn, but the fate of the audio and video captured on April 30 and after is still very much in question. Last Thursday (Sept. 29), Tennessee's Supreme Court vacated an Aug. 31...
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
Relive Miranda Lambert’s Dynamic Cover of Loretta Lynn’s ‘Rated X’ From 2015 ACM Honors [Watch]
Miranda Lambert provided the high spot of the evening at the 2015 ACM Honors, performing a sassy tribute to Loretta Lynn that drew from her own headline-making life at the time. Lambert performed "Rated X," a Lynn song that created controversy in its time due to its theme of a...
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
This World War II Veteran Had One Wish for His 100th Birthday
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, + more!
How Kelleigh Bannen’s Insatiable Curiosity Led to a Groundbreaking CMA Broadcast Award Nomination
A conversation with Today's Country Radio host Kelleigh Bannen reveals that the only difference between her and the other Weekly National CMA Broadcast Award nominees is technology. Her one-hour Apple Music program is a "love letter" to country music that's delivered after hours of planning, worrying and self-doubting. The 3-year-old...
