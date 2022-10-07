ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taste of Country

Justin Moore + Priscilla Block’s ‘You, Me and Whiskey’ Duet Was Born Out of Mutual Fandom [Listen]

It all started earlier in 2022, when Justin Moore and Priscilla Block were booked to play the same acoustic radio show in Chattanooga, Tenn. Block was coming into the lineup as a new artist who didn't have any hits yet, which made her standout performance all the more impressive to Moore, a longtime radio stalwart with years under his belt in the country music business.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour

Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Taste of Country

Parker McCollum Reveals His Biggest Splurge Yet

Parker McCollum has seen success in his country music career with two No. 1 hits, "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You," and although he feels he hasn't yet "made it," he has splurged on one big purchase to celebrate his wins. The singer tells Taste of Country Nights'...
Taste of Country

Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Taste of Country

This World War II Veteran Had One Wish for His 100th Birthday

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, + more!
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

