Washington State

Wildfire smoke worsens as warm and dry weather continues

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke continues to pollute the skies of Western Oregon. It's not just the valleys feeling the impacts, but all of the Pacific Northwest is feeling the impacts of a late wildfire season. Most of the smoke in the Willamette Valley is from the Cedar Creek Fire that is only 38% contained. It's now grown over 122,000 acres since it started at the begging of August. The rest of the Pacific Northwest is seeing smoke from other fires that continue to burn from Washington to Montana and everywhere in-between.
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
