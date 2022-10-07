Read full article on original website
Oregon leaders look at expanding Multnomah Co. Preschool for All program nationally
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Advocates for Multnomah County's Preschool for All are working to bring the pilot program to the national stage. The program offers free preschool to children across the county, aiming to fill the gaps in the childcare system. Voters in the county passed the measure in...
Air quality alerts issued for Portland Metro Area and portions of Lane County
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have issued an air quality advisory for the Portland Metro Area and eastern Lane County. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. Officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible to limit exposure to unhealthy...
Wildfire smoke worsens as warm and dry weather continues
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke continues to pollute the skies of Western Oregon. It's not just the valleys feeling the impacts, but all of the Pacific Northwest is feeling the impacts of a late wildfire season. Most of the smoke in the Willamette Valley is from the Cedar Creek Fire that is only 38% contained. It's now grown over 122,000 acres since it started at the begging of August. The rest of the Pacific Northwest is seeing smoke from other fires that continue to burn from Washington to Montana and everywhere in-between.
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
