Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Good to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Garrett. "Excited to have him back out there."

The Browns are hopeful defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is back on the field. He practiced Friday for the first time since injuring his ankle in the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.

"I miss playing, and I'm ready to be back," said Clowney, who has 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) also practiced on Friday and could be available, Stefanski said.

The Browns were missing all three defensive linemen last week and allowed 202 rushing yards to the Falcons.

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
Britain Giants Packers Football

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 25 of 39 passes for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns but it wasn't enough as Green Bay fell to the New York Giants 27-22 on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) discusses a call with side judge Jonah Monroe (120) during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night's game. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half. "I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerry Jones: Cowboys to test Dak Prescott's 'spin' Wed.

Dak Prescott could get the thumbs up for Week 6, but only if he passes the spin test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the doubt around Prescott is whether he has enough hand and grip strength in his right thumb to spin the ball with the velocity needed to throw passes on target. If he can, Jones and the Cowboys should get Prescott back in the lineup Sunday with the NFC East lead on the line against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). ...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. Owner David Tepper said Monday at a press conference he met briefly with Rule at the team facility to make the change Monday morning. "It was short, cordial. He's a gentleman. A true gentleman," Tepper said. The Panthers...
Reports: Davante Adams faces discipline for pushing photographer

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. The man who was pushed, identified by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) as a photographer, filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. "The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives,...
Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment

Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead. In front of the entire team, Rivera said he needed to apologize for suggesting Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was the reason the franchise isn't in the lead pack of the NFC East this season. "I didn't have to. I was fortunate enough that our media relations director contacted him and let him know," Rivera said in...
