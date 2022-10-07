ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB

Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments

Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
LINCOLN, NE
Athlon Sports

Nebraska Wide Receiver Is Entering The Transfer Portal

Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is on the move again. Garcia-Castaneda, who joined the Cornhuskers prior to this season as a transfer from New Mexico State, entered the NCAA transfer portal once again on Tuesday, Athlon Sports has learned. Garcia-Castaneda confirmed his decision on ...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph discusses transfer decision for Nebraska WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

Mickey Joseph lost receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal on Tuesday. Joseph respected the wideout’s decision to transfer, but wanted to express how strong the WR room still is per 247Sports’ Brian Christopherson. One of the reasons Garcia-Castaneda decided to transfer was that was not happy with...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Big Red Rundown: Nebraska 'playing with confidence' in Rutgers win

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football earns back-to-back Big Ten wins for the first time since 2018, defeating Rutgers 14-13 on Friday night. The NTV crew chats with Alex Hickey of the Saturday Tradition to discuss the Huskers' newfound confidence, what changed in the second half and how these victories help Mickey Joseph's chances at becoming Nebraska's permanent head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers second back-to-back loss against Nebraska

After falling to No. 11 Minnesota in straight sets on Friday, the Michigan volleyball team (12-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) looked to bounce back with an upset win against No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers (14-1, 6-0) entered the match undefeated in Big Ten games, including a huge five-set win over No. 6 Ohio State.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl

It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE

