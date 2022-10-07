Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council addresses short-term rentals after Dallas police officers make arrest in brothel operating in Plano neighborhood
Plano City Council is gathering data in an effort to regulate short term rentals and ensure safer neighborhoods for its residents. At a Monday City Council meeting, Plano City Council members began discussions on how they can start the process of regulating in neighborhoods. Plano residents filled the council chamber with signs saying, “Homes, not hotels” to advocate against short term rentals in the city. Due to the volume of speakers, residents were limited to a minute and a half to speak, instead of the usual three minutes. Many residents centered their arguments against short-term rentals around concerns of nuisances such as noise and parking violations, crime and lower property value.
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Three North Texas Cities Crack Top 100 ‘Best Small City in America' Study
The cities of Southlake, Allen and Flower Mound ranked as the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub. Southlake was ranked No. 35 in WalletHub's 2022 'Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbap.com
Dallas County DA John Creuzot Defends Low-Level Theft Policy; Opponent Blasts It
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Republican candidate for Dallas County district attorney says that if elected she would nix a controversial policy implemented by her challenger – incumbent District Attorney John Creuzot. The former Dallas County district attorney Faith Johnson-who was defeated by Creuzot in 2018 – told WFAA’s...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Legalizing Marijuanna Might Be A Bad Thing￼
Denton voters are set to vote on decriminalizing marijuanna. Here are some facts why decriminalization is actually a bad thing.
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
12newsnow.com
Republican candidate for Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The race for District Attorney in Dallas County is a repeat of the 2018 race for the same office, with incumbent Democrat John Creuzot taking on Republican Faith Johnson. The only difference? Four years ago, Johnson was the incumbent. Johnson has focused on Creuzot’s policy...
City of Grapevine takes over operations of Persimmons Bar & Grill
Persimmons Bar & Grill is located at the Grapevine Golf Course. (Community Impact staff) Persimmons Bar & Grill at the Grapevine Golf Course will now be run by the city of Grapevine. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. Approximately $1.7...
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County detention officer arrested after cell phone and charger found in inmate's cell
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
Video: Police investigate violent confrontation at Plano Hooters restaurant involving 3 adults
PLANO, Texas — Plano police are investigating an incident at a local restaurant where they said several adults were involved in a confrontation with employees. The incident was captured on video. Police said the confrontation happened on Sunday at the Hooters restaurant located at 720 Central Expressway. Four juveniles...
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATE: Traffic now clear on southbound DNT in Frisco near Main Street
UPDATE: Traffic now clear on southbound DNT after spill in Frisco, according to Frisco Police.
Former teacher at Southlake preschool arrested, charged with indecency with a child
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 34-year-old teacher at a Southlake preschool has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, who lives in Irving, was taken into custody by Southlake police.The charges stem from his employment at Carpe Diem Preschool in Southlake.The school said in a statement that Davidson is no longer employed there."We were saddened to learn of the alleged incident involving one of our former teachers.We followed protocol when hiring the former teacher, including the completion of both a background and reference check. As soon as we learned of the alleged behavior, we immediately reported it to Child Protective Services and placed the individual on administrative leave. This individual has since been terminated. We cooperated fully with both the CPS and law enforcement investigations.The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care will always be our highest priority."There's no immediate indication if there are more victims. Southlake officials said they would be releasing additional information later on Tuesday.
fwtx.com
A Few Popular Restaurants Had Some Recent Health Code Violations
Edohana Sushi, yes raw fish, on South Hulen Street and the famed Original Mexican Eats Cafe — where FDR once dined — on Camp Bowie Boulevard were immediately closed due to inadequate refrigeration. However, restaurants are allowed an opportunity to correct any uncovered errors within 48 hours of a shutdown per the inspection rules. Thankfully, Edohana Sushi passed its reinspection (phew) and reopened the same day. Mexican Eats was slightly slower to correct their ship, closing Sept. 16-18.
12 impacted by Arlington residential building fire, officials say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Twelve people were impacted by a fire that engulfed an Arlington residential building Sunday.On Oct. 9, Arlington firefighters responded to a caller reporting smoke and flames coming from a 3-story residential building off E Road to Six Flags Street.Officials said the fire was extinguished using the resources of a 3-alarm response, and that Red Cross is currently providing aide to the 12 adults affected by the fire.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at the time, officials said.
dallasexaminer.com
Fort Worth mother settles lawsuit over 2016 Texas arrest that was captured on video
The city of Fort Worth has reached a settlement with Jacqueline Craig, a Black woman whose 2016 arrest after she called the police for help was documented in a Facebook video. Craig was arrested in December 2016 after calling police to complain that an adult neighbor had assaulted her young son, CNN previously reported.
Comments / 1