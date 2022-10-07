ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council addresses short-term rentals after Dallas police officers make arrest in brothel operating in Plano neighborhood

Plano City Council is gathering data in an effort to regulate short term rentals and ensure safer neighborhoods for its residents. At a Monday City Council meeting, Plano City Council members began discussions on how they can start the process of regulating in neighborhoods. Plano residents filled the council chamber with signs saying, “Homes, not hotels” to advocate against short term rentals in the city. Due to the volume of speakers, residents were limited to a minute and a half to speak, instead of the usual three minutes. Many residents centered their arguments against short-term rentals around concerns of nuisances such as noise and parking violations, crime and lower property value.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Three North Texas Cities Crack Top 100 ‘Best Small City in America' Study

The cities of Southlake, Allen and Flower Mound ranked as the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub. Southlake was ranked No. 35 in WalletHub's 2022 'Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#City Council#Liquor#Food Drink#Politics Local#Beverages
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Former teacher at Southlake preschool arrested, charged with indecency with a child

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 34-year-old teacher at a Southlake preschool has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, who lives in Irving, was taken into custody by Southlake police.The charges stem from his employment at Carpe Diem Preschool in Southlake.The school said in a statement that Davidson is no longer employed there."We were saddened to learn of the alleged incident involving one of our former teachers.We followed protocol when hiring the former teacher, including the completion of both a background and reference check. As soon as we learned of the alleged behavior, we immediately reported it to Child Protective Services and placed the individual on administrative leave. This individual has since been terminated. We cooperated fully with both the CPS and law enforcement investigations.The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care will always be our highest priority."There's no immediate indication if there are more victims. Southlake officials said they would be releasing additional information later on Tuesday.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fwtx.com

A Few Popular Restaurants Had Some Recent Health Code Violations

Edohana Sushi, yes raw fish, on South Hulen Street and the famed Original Mexican Eats Cafe — where FDR once dined — on Camp Bowie Boulevard were immediately closed due to inadequate refrigeration. However, restaurants are allowed an opportunity to correct any uncovered errors within 48 hours of a shutdown per the inspection rules. Thankfully, Edohana Sushi passed its reinspection (phew) and reopened the same day. Mexican Eats was slightly slower to correct their ship, closing Sept. 16-18.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

12 impacted by Arlington residential building fire, officials say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Twelve people were impacted by a fire that engulfed an Arlington residential building Sunday.On Oct. 9, Arlington firefighters responded to a caller reporting smoke and flames coming from a 3-story residential building off E Road to Six Flags Street.Officials said the fire was extinguished using the resources of a 3-alarm response, and that Red Cross is currently providing aide to the 12 adults affected by the fire.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at the time, officials said.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy