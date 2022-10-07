SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 34-year-old teacher at a Southlake preschool has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, who lives in Irving, was taken into custody by Southlake police.The charges stem from his employment at Carpe Diem Preschool in Southlake.The school said in a statement that Davidson is no longer employed there."We were saddened to learn of the alleged incident involving one of our former teachers.We followed protocol when hiring the former teacher, including the completion of both a background and reference check. As soon as we learned of the alleged behavior, we immediately reported it to Child Protective Services and placed the individual on administrative leave. This individual has since been terminated. We cooperated fully with both the CPS and law enforcement investigations.The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care will always be our highest priority."There's no immediate indication if there are more victims. Southlake officials said they would be releasing additional information later on Tuesday.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO