What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Peering Into Darden Restaurants's Recent Short Interest
Darden Restaurants's DRI short percent of float has fallen 9.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.35 million shares sold short, which is 5.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
Where e.l.f. Beauty Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for e.l.f. Beauty ELF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, e.l.f. Beauty has an average price target of $42.8 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $35.00.
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica LULU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lululemon Athletica. The company has an average price target of $393.0 with a high of $531.00 and a low of $310.00.
Why Lululemon Stock Traded Higher Today
Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU shares jumped in Tuesday's regular session following positive analyst coverage from Piper Sandler. What Happened: Piper Sandler analyst Abbie Zvejnieks upgraded Lululemon from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $320 to $350 after seeing demand momentum following a customer survey. Piper Sandler said...
Why FlexShopper Stock Is Surging After Hours
FlexShopper Inc FPAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced an exclusive long-term marketing relationship with Liberty Tax. FlexShopper will now be able to offer its consumer loans in Liberty Tax locations across the United States. Liberty Tax has 2,700 locations in the United States and Canada. FlexShopper will also market other financing alternatives, including lease to own and complementary financing products, in the same locations.
Where Monster Beverage Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monster Beverage MNST stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Lululemon And ELF Beauty Stocks Are Looking Good For The Winter After 14,000 Teens Name Them Favorite Brands
Piper Sandler analysts are highlighting a recently-conducted survey of teens to underscore their bullish stance on two stocks. The financial firm surveyed approximately 14,500 teens across 47 states and identified new opportunities for Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU and E.L.F. Beauty ELF. The analysts upgraded Lululemon’s rating from Neutral to Overweight...
Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical
Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intuitive Surgical. The company has an average price target of $251.46 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $205.00.
Expert Ratings for Yum Brands
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Yum Brands YUM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $138.8 versus the current price of Yum Brands at $105.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
Why Netflix Shares Are Falling
Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower by 6.56% to $214.90 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several companies in the broader communications, media and...
With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade
BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has fallen 4.83% to $0.000010. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $0.000011 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Buy Shares Of This 3-Bedroom Home For As Little As $100
After a rigorous data analysis of a hundred different markets, an investment committee reached a verdict — this beautiful and completely remodeled three-bedroom property in Northwest Arkansas is worth the $255,000 investment. This listing is currently all set to secure its owner $1,620 in monthly rent and is primed to appreciate in the coming years. It’s situated in Centerton, Arkansas, a rapidly growing community whose recent economic upswing shows no signs of faltering anytime soon.
