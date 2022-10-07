ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

Former elite student-athletes to headline Fall Speaker Series at UNCP

By UNC-Pembroke
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6OwD_0iQPi7B600
Pardon Ndhlovu

A star-studded alumni panel of former standout student-athletes will kick off a new speaker series presented by Campus Engagement and Leadership at UNC Pembroke on October 20.

Pardon Ndhlovu, one of the most decorated athletes in the history of UNCP cross country, will join former All-American volleyball player Melanie Grooms Garrett and Air Force Colonel and former baseball star Carlos Berdecia for the first of several engaging, thought-provoking discussions.

“We are excited to begin the fall speaker series with a strong emphasis on leadership and deliberative dialogue. The series will include major speakers and some more intimate fireside chats with the opportunity to engage in conversation with panelists. We are tremendously excited to welcome these UNCP sports heroes back to campus and excited for our current students to see the possibilities for themselves now and in the future” said Abdul Ghaffar, assistant dean of students.

A fireside-style chat will be held at the University Center Annex, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served.

Admission is $10. Students are admitted free with a student ID. Students are asked to RSVP through Handshake. For tickets, please call 910.521.6482. The event is co-sponsored by Campus Engagement and Leadership, Thomas School of Business, the Career Center and the Alumni Office.

Ndhlovu, a four-time all-American, competed against the world’s greatest athletes at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, placing 41st in the men’s marathon. He was a dominant force for the cross country and track and field teams from 2009 to 2013.

The Zimbabwe native was a four-time Peach Belt all-conference selection, two-time All-American, and two-time PBC Runner of the Year. He holds 15 of the 17 best times recorded in the 8k run, including the top seven times in school history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ylq7_0iQPi7B600
Melanie Grooms Garrett

Regarded as one of the best volleyball players at UNCP, Grooms Garrett remains the Braves’ career and single-season record holder in service aces. She is the only player in school history to be named NAIA All-America. A two-sport athlete, the Fayetteville, N.C., native was a two-time all-league performer in softball. She later became the Braves’ head coach in volleyball and softball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3Aro_0iQPi7B600
Col. Carlos Berdecia

Berdecia, a 2001 graduate, serves as commander of the 437 Operations Group, Joint Base in Charleston, South Carolina.

He commands the largest and busiest C-17A Operations Group in the U.S. Air Force. The Puerto Rico native earned a commission from the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program at UNCP and was an ROTC distinguished graduate. While a student, he was a captain on the baseball team and president of Phi Kappa Tau.

Comments / 0

Related
wkml.com

Four Fayetteville Area Football Players Make Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Roster

Four high school football players from the greater Fayetteville region have made the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas matches up the top seniors from North Carolina high schools against their counterparts from South Carolina. This year’s game is set for December 17 at Spartanburg High in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Pembroke, NC
Education
City
Pembroke, NC
Pembroke, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
fsuthevoice.com

Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review

Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
columbuscountynews.com

THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)

This week Jefferson has no guest in the studio. This week Jefferson has commentary on various local topics including the Columbus County Sheriff’s Race. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncp#Unc Pembroke#University Center#Campus Engagement#All American#Air Force#Rsvp#The Alumni Office
columbuscountynews.com

The Wolfpack Beats The Patriots 28 – 6

In a game that was billed to be the Waccamaw Conference game of the year, we saw a lopsided score but very similar stats. Whiteville defeated Pender 28-6 on a beautiful Friday night with cooler temperatures and a football atmosphere. Whiteville struck first in the 1st quarter when quarterback Luke...
WHITEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored

Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy