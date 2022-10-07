ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Zyeama Y. Johnson Photo Credit: Hudson County Sheriff's Office

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said.

Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.

Finding her didn't seem to be too difficult. After confirming the validity of her warrants, Johnson was called in for a "job interview" by authorities in Hudson County — and then promptly arrested, NJ Advance Media says.

Johnson was subsequently found with two stolen credit cards, and charged with credit card theft. Then, after it was found Johnson was a former United States Postal Service employee. The USPS has launched its own investigation into Johnson, authorities said.

Luis Vargas
4d ago

Worlds dumbest criminals 🤣🤣🤣why apply for a government job knowing u committed crimes and got warrants.

Reply(7)
30
WHITEOWL
3d ago

Mental illness is definitely the for front for all kinds of violent acts sad part is mental hospitals are scarce to none especially in N.Y. Until these unfortunate people are put into mentally hospitals violence and mayhem will continue to flourish

Reply(3)
6
Louisa
3d ago

 "A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest", authorities said.

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fugitive#Law Enforcement#Nj Advance Media#Usps#Daily Voice Hudson
