Portland, OR

KATU.com

Two playful primates arrive at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new attraction at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo welcomed a pair of red-tailed monkeys this week. Their names are Indi and Chichi. You’ll be able to find them in the zoo’s Africa Treetops Habitat. These two came from the Louisville Zoo...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Today marks the eighth year Portland celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Portland first celebrated this day in 2015. The day is to honor Native Americans and their contributions as well as to acknowledge that the land we live on belonged to others first. Indigenous Peoples Day also recognizes the harm caused by...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Northwest Implant Center

They're a state-of-art dental surgical facility with an on-site lab, where you can get everything needed for a brand-new smile all in one place. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Northwest Implant Center to find out more from Implant Specialists Tin Le, DMD, FAGD and Andy Burton, DMD, DABOI/ID, FAAID, FADII.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Carulli Medical & Aesthetics

It's a new treatment for fat reduction. Tammy Hernandez learned more about Ultraslim. You’ll find Carulli Medical and Aesthetics at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite 110 in Camas. For more information, call 360-210-7393 or visit the Carulli Medical and Aesthetics website. This segment sponsored by Carulli Medical and Aesthetics.
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Group protests low-income housing rent increase at Portland complex

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters gathered Monday outside the Prescott Apartments in North Portland to oppose rent increases of up to $400. That is an increase of more than 50% on affordable housing units in the building. By city regulation rent increases for affordable housing are limited to 5%. However,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Alaska Airlines to redirect sponsorship funds for Timbers, Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alaska Airlines has announced they are redirecting Timbers and Thorns FC sponsorship funds. In a statement released today, the company said the money will be allocated to the National Women's Soccer League Players Association. The move comes after an investigation revealed emotional and sexual abuse in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland

Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Community advocates and mayor speak at No More Gun Violence block party

PORTLAND, Ore. — Local organizations from across Portland gathered for a No More Gun Violence block party on North Mississippi Avenue on Sunday evening. Organizers behind the event said the cause hits close to home. Jerry Manns lost his son to gun violence last year. "It’s senseless seeing our...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Portland Police find woman dead in Lownsdale Park Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they found a woman dead this morning in Lownsdale Park. Police were sent to the park on a welfare check just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when officers arrived, they located an adult female dead. Homicide detectives responded to investigate and police...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
PORTLAND, OR

