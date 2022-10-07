Read full article on original website
Two playful primates arrive at Oregon Zoo
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new attraction at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo welcomed a pair of red-tailed monkeys this week. Their names are Indi and Chichi. You’ll be able to find them in the zoo’s Africa Treetops Habitat. These two came from the Louisville Zoo...
Today marks the eighth year Portland celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Portland first celebrated this day in 2015. The day is to honor Native Americans and their contributions as well as to acknowledge that the land we live on belonged to others first. Indigenous Peoples Day also recognizes the harm caused by...
Annual evacation exercise gives first reponders valuable training in Southwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see people dangling below the OSHU tram on Sunday?. It was all part of an exercise between the Portland Fire Bureau and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. First responders practiced ascending and descending to the tram car as if they needed to rescue people...
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
Portland gas prices continue to rise, up 84 cents from a month ago
Average gas prices in Portland are up more than 14 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.62 a gallon as of Monday. Portland’s prices at the pump are nearly 84 cents higher per gallon than a month ago, and up $1.88 from a year ago. According to...
Oregon leaders look at expanding Multnomah Co. Preschool for All program nationally
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Advocates for Multnomah County's Preschool for All are working to bring the pilot program to the national stage. The program offers free preschool to children across the county, aiming to fill the gaps in the childcare system. Voters in the county passed the measure in...
Group protests low-income housing rent increase at Portland complex
PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters gathered Monday outside the Prescott Apartments in North Portland to oppose rent increases of up to $400. That is an increase of more than 50% on affordable housing units in the building. By city regulation rent increases for affordable housing are limited to 5%. However,...
Alaska Airlines to redirect sponsorship funds for Timbers, Thorns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alaska Airlines has announced they are redirecting Timbers and Thorns FC sponsorship funds. In a statement released today, the company said the money will be allocated to the National Women's Soccer League Players Association. The move comes after an investigation revealed emotional and sexual abuse in...
Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland
Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
Have You Seen Her? Foster child missing from Portland area, her brother located by DHS
The Oregon Dept. of Human Services said Tuesday that it has found a missing foster child, however, his younger sister is still missing and considered in danger. The state's Child Welfare Division said it has located 16-year-old Marcus Jones, thanking the community for helping in the search. Marcus’ sister, Onesty...
Community advocates and mayor speak at No More Gun Violence block party
PORTLAND, Ore. — Local organizations from across Portland gathered for a No More Gun Violence block party on North Mississippi Avenue on Sunday evening. Organizers behind the event said the cause hits close to home. Jerry Manns lost his son to gun violence last year. "It’s senseless seeing our...
Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices issued in now 250-acre Nakia Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire officials issued Level 1 (Be Ready) and Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices to about 110 homes Monday night as the Nakia Creek Fire continued to burn uncontained on Larch Mountain in Clark County. Do you have video or pictures of the Nakia Creek Fire?...
Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
Juveniles arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in NE Portland Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A tense morning in the Roseway neighborhood is now over. Portland Police say they've arrested multiple teens in a robbery investigation. The group allegedly robbed people at gunpoint on the corner of Northeast Alberta and 52nd. Police say luckily no one was hurt. Craig Plummer and...
Portland Police find woman dead in Lownsdale Park Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they found a woman dead this morning in Lownsdale Park. Police were sent to the park on a welfare check just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when officers arrived, they located an adult female dead. Homicide detectives responded to investigate and police...
Nakia Creek Fire now at 250 acres, 10% contained; Level 1 & 2 evacuation orders continue
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nakia Creek Fire continues to grow on Larch Mountain in eastern Clark County. The morning fire update lists the Nakia Creek Fire at 250 acres and is 10% contained. Fire officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources have confirmed that the fire was human-caused.
Homicide detectives ask for help investigating 'suspicious death' in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was found dead Sunday night along North Marine Drive in Portland, and homicide detectives are asking for help investigating the suspicious death. The investigation began at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday with reports of “suspicious circumstances” along Marine Drive east of the MLK Jr. Boulevard/Interstate 5 interchange.
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
