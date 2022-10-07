Read full article on original website
Related
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour
Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year
Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
Reba McEntire Thanks Loretta Lynn for ‘Paving the Rough and Rocky Road’ in Touching Tribute
Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct 4., at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and artists are sharing thoughtful tributes for a late country legend who inspired several generations. Reba McEntire was a friend of Lynn's and honored her publicly on social media after learning of her...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wynonna Judd Honors Late Naomi Judd’s Legacy in First Show of The Judds’ Final Tour [Watch]
Wynonna Judd took the stage for the opening night of the Judds' Final Tour on Friday night, and she paid touching tribute to the life and legacy of her late mother, Naomi Judd, in a series of powerful moments. Naomi Judd died on April 30, and her daughters issued a...
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
Scotty McCreery Presented With Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award
Scotty McCreery has another award to add to the shelf, but this one is not music-related. The "Damn Strait" singer has received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us award from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for his commitment to furthering their mission. Alabama's own Randy Owen was on hand to...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
Bret Michaels Was Singing With Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died
As the world remembers Loretta Lynn, the trailblazing country star who died Tuesday, Poison frontman Bret Michaels has revealed he visited with the singer just weeks before her death. “My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” Michaels...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback
Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Relive Miranda Lambert’s Dynamic Cover of Loretta Lynn’s ‘Rated X’ From 2015 ACM Honors [Watch]
Miranda Lambert provided the high spot of the evening at the 2015 ACM Honors, performing a sassy tribute to Loretta Lynn that drew from her own headline-making life at the time. Lambert performed "Rated X," a Lynn song that created controversy in its time due to its theme of a...
David Adam Byrnes Basks in the Beauty of ’90s Country on ‘A Shot or Two’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Ask David Adam Byrnes who his musical hero is, and he will most certainly name country music legend George Strait. The Texan was the hero Byrnes had in mind when got to work on “A Shot or Two," a new song premiering on Taste of Country exclusively. “I wanted...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Lands Role in New Movie With Tom Hanks
Kelly Reilly is headed to the big screen! The Yellowstone star has been cast in a new movie titled Here. The film is based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel of the same name and stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright. Yellowstone fans shouldn't worry though — Reilly, who...
Russell Dickerson Reveals an Epic Prank We Totally Don’t Endorse — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Twitter followers love "Sprina" photos shared by Nicholas Chaves
Trina and NikolasNicholas Chaves Twitter screenshot. Nicholas Alexander Chaves recently shared some images on Twitter where he was with his General Hospital castmate Tabyana Ali. Fans are excited because they are hoping that their characters Trina Robinson and Spencer Cassadine will soon be together. There is a lot of drama going on in Port Charles as well as danger inside of Pentonville but "Sprina" devotees believe love can conquer all.
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Keith Urban Shows How to Beat a Swipe-Up Culture During Massive Nashville Concert
There weren't many moments during Keith Urban's Friday night (Oct. 7) Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville where the country hitmaker took one of his songs as recorded on his 11 studio albums and presented it to the crowd without interference. The twists and turns of a nearly 30-song set list helped his two-and-a-half hour show pass quickly. If you took a bathroom break or ducked out for a refreshment, you probably missed something you'd never seen before.
Taste of Country
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0