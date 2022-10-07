What time, TV channel is San Diego Padres vs New York Mets Game 1 today? Free live stream, odds, prediction, how to watch MLB playoffs online (10/7/2022)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars hope to put an end to a long streak when they host Davis Mills and the Houston Texans in NFL Week 5. The Texans have won eight in a row in the series, as well as 14 of the last 16 and 19 of 23 since 2010. This AFC South matchup kicks off Sunday, October 9 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO