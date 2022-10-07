Where do the candidates stand: Northfield City Council

There are five candidates running for City Council in Northfield in 2022. Voters will elect three.

Thelma Estrada and Davin Sokup are vying for the open at large seat. Kathleen Holmes is running unopposed in Ward 1. And in Ward 4, incumbent Jessica Peterson White is challenged by Aaron Schindler.

The Northfield News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.

Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Thelma A. Estrada

Age: 39

Occupation: Minnesota Orthodontics

Education: Current Student at Inver Hills Community College, Paralegal Studies.

I first became involved within my community when I worked for Northfield Estates Apartment’s as a property manager. After that I was given the opportunity to join the library board, which I have been a part of for a few years now. I currently work for Minnesota Orthodontics, where I can assist patients and their parents with language barriers that may exist. I look forward to gaining more experience in helping throughout the community.

Davin Sokup

Age: 35

Occupation: Legislative Assistant, MN Senate. Carpenter/woodworker.

Education: Faribault High School, class of 2005; University of Vermont, class of 2010.

Commissioner, Northfield Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Kathleen Holmes

Age: 45

Occupation: Leadership Development Consultant/Coach and Adjunct Faculty, University of St. Thomas Graduate School of Engineering

Education: Bachelor of Arts — University of Denver (Major: English Literature, Minors: Business Administration, Art); Mater of Arts — University of Denver (Higher Education Administration with specializations in Counseling and Sports Management)

Our family moved to Northfield in Fall 2015 and within months I started volunteering. In 2016, I joined a visioning committee with the Northfield Downtown Development Corporation (now the Friends of Downtown Northfield), and in 2018 was elected to the board of Directors. For the past two years, I have served as President of the Board and worked closely with various community stakeholders. I also serve on the board for the Northfield Golf Club. This spring, I participated on the American Rescue Plan Local Recovery Fund Advisory Committee to review and recommend how the City could optimize federal funding received.

Aaron Schindler

Age: 49

Occupation: Acupuncturist

Education: Bachelor of science in Biology, masters of science in Oriental Medicine and currently completing a transitional doctorate degree in Acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine

I have a passion to serve the residents of Northfield. I have gotten to know Northfield through treating the residents with acupuncture. I am a member of the Chamber of Commerce and have been active in the community by donating treatments at the Pridefest in the Park, at Crazy Dazes, and at the Riverwalk Market Fair. I also sponsored Yoga in the Park this past summer. I have experience as a board of directors member and as president of the MN state acupuncture association, creating health policy legislation and organizing grassroots efforts to pass opioid diversion legislation.

Jessica Peterson White

Age: 45

Occupation: Bookseller and owner of Content Bookstore and Kids’Content

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Carleton College, and a master’s of public affairs from the Humphrey School for Public Policy at the University of Minnesota

I’ve lived in Northfield for 24 years, and I’ve owned and run Content Bookstore since 2014. I’ve served on the Rice County Board and the County Planning Commission, and I’ve represented Ward 4 on the City Council since 2012. As a city councilor, I’ve served on the Hospital Board, the Economic Development Authority, the Fire and Rescue Service Board, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and various other committees. My three kids attend Northfield schools, and my husband and I love living near downtown and enjoying all the vibrancy and diversity Northfield has to offer.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Estrada: The reason I decided to run for this election is to give back to the community that has given me the opportunity to grow and has welcomed my family and I coming from another state. I feel so proud to be a part of this community! I would like to contribute to this community by helping making it more accessible and successful for everyone. When I say accessible, I mean making sure everyone has access to the services they need. On the other hand, making this community more successful by working with community colleges from other cities in order to have a larger diversity of degrees for our students to acquire.

Sokup: For me, the “why” is about home. At its core, home should be a safe and affordable place to live. Having a home is essential for holding a steady job, focusing and learning at school, maintaining physical and mental health, and raising a family. It’s connected to every aspect of our lives. How a city shapes its policies around housing has a big impact on who does and doesn’t have access to it. Who will we welcome to town 20 years from now? How many who grew up here will want or be able to stay? What can we do together to make it more possible to call Northfield home? I want to lead in this area, and I’m dedicated to the work ahead.

Holmes: I believe I bring unique perspectives and experiences to the City Councilor role. Throughout my life, I’ve led various groups, usually because others have encouraged me to lean in and have bestowed their trust and confidence in me; I don’t take that for granted. As a leadership development professional, this was my opportunity to practice what I preach, learn and grow, and give back to the community that has embraced my family. Two of the three most significant issues I see for Northfield are addressed in the questions below. The third issue is walking the fine line between meeting the resource demands it takes to run all aspects of the city effectively, while acknowledging we are all simultaneously grappling with the rising cost of living.

Schindler: I am running, because patients and neighbors trusted me enough to ask me to run against the incumbent they feel has not listened. I think my constituents are angry at the way the Kraewood Development was handled. Many have shared their feeling regarding all the trees being torn down. I think the most important issues we are facing are transparency within the council and affordable housing.

Peterson White: I’m running, because I’m passionately committed to building the brightest possible future for Northfield and all its residents. There’s so much positive work going on in Northfield right now, and I’m eager to continue that work. We’re making good progress as a community on climate resiliency; on equity, inclusion and anti-racist policymaking; we’re improving the depth and affordability of our housing stock; we’re taking better care of our precious local infrastructure; and we’re growing our tax base and our local economy in sustainable ways to ease the tax burden on homeowners. We have the tools and the team in place to accomplish so many things Northfield residents need and want; I hope the folks of Ward 4 will send me back to continue this work.

Affordable housing in Northfield is a complicated and much debated issue. What is your optimal plan for providing more housing options for families, seniors and individuals?

Estrada: I know that affordable housing is a big concern in our community. My optimal plan is to explore any opportunities with agencies or organizations to develop affordable housing. Also, give density bonuses to private housing developers and look into the inclusionary zoning ordinances to encourage more developments in our community.

Sokup: We need to change the way we build, zone, and grow. There is so much innovation happening in this area around the country to address the affordable housing crisis, and towns can be incubators for these innovative solutions to the missing housing options we see right here. There are many factors at play and it’s not as simple as making a statement about what needs to change, but it’s a place to start. I’ve been fortunate to serve on the Planning Commission where we have been having these conversations already, and I look forward to continuing that work as a council member.

Holmes: Affordable housing is a complex issue and extends beyond City Hall. It’s not just “providing homes,” but requires a deeper look at systemic community, state, and national issues like transportation, economic development, employment, access to local services, etc. Fortunately, we have many groups and organizations in our community working to tackle the bigger issues. The optimal plan is one that honors the work that is currently happening, and brings together critical stakeholders (community groups, non-profit organizations, boards, commissions, public/private developers, etc.) to understand the different challenges and needs. We need to be clear on the role the City should be playing and how we can ensure the policies, practices, and programs we support are enabling the best housing options for people to thrive in Northfield.

Schindler: When we have small businesses reducing business hours because they don’t have the staff to work, it’s hard to imagine people working in these places being able to afford to buy a home. I think some affordable housing options for families are rental units like 4 plexs, they don’t take up the huge space these 50-unit buildings do. I think another option would be a rent-to-own type of property for beginning families. The Viking Estates are another affordable example for people looking to save up before buying their first house. The Tiny houses are cool vs mobile homes aren’t, is a myth that needs to change.

Peterson White: Keeping housing affordable today is a huge challenge, but it’s essential if we want a bright future for Northfield’s economy. There’s no single solution, but Northfield has a lot of tools we can and do use to keep housing affordable, including encouraging a variety of housing types, so that folks who want to live here have options, and continuing to build public-private partnerships that get the community what it needs to thrive. We should support higher-density development in places that are already served by city infrastructure to keep the taxes and environmental impacts low. We should ensure that our rental code supports landlords who want to provide safe and affordable housing. And we should continue to look for new, creative solutions that fit our community.

Downtown development in Northfield is a hot topic. What do you think Northfield’s Bridge Square commercial district should look like in five to eight years?

Estrada: I think that in five years, the Northfield Bridge Square should have more diversity of attractions to bring in businesses, keeping in mind it should remain family friendly and safe for everyone. Also, maintaining and preserving our historical buildings, since this is what our town is so proud of. Our historical downtown attracts people from all over the state, bringing in income for local businesses.

Sokup: Bridge Square and what happens to it has been a topic of debate for many years. I’m interested in finding a solution that brings the many uses of Bridge Square in 2022 together as best we can, while recognizing that one square cannot offer every amenity. We can balance the need for some parking with the need to better activate our riverfront spaces. I look forward to working with people who have expertise in parks, transportation, commerce, historic preservation, and an all around commitment to get the job done.

Holmes: I love Downtown Northfield — it’s the reason we moved to Northfield! I’ve put in countless hours supporting the Friends of Downtown Northfield’s efforts to foster a vibrant and vital downtown. Bridge Square might be the heart of downtown, but the success of the downtown commercial district comes from supporting the entirety of the C1 Zoning District. I’m excited to engage in current Historic District developments (5 th & Water and Archer House sites) and the ongoing enhancement of Bridge Square/Riverfront, but think our biggest opportunities for impact will be 1) working across the community to support up-and-coming and diverse small- business owners, 2) ensuring a mix of locally-owned and operated retail/dining/service businesses, and 3) providing exceptional housing opportunities (hello, second and third floors) throughout the whole district.

Schindler: I originally was looking at opening my clinic on Division Street but quickly decided not to because of the outrageous rental rates. How can small businesses grow and thrive when the rent is so expensive? Landlords and rental companies are killing your downtown business. I see businesses leaving if this trend continues. We need to lower rent if we want to keep our businesses thriving in Bridge Square. I would also like to see diverse types of business open that will attract people from all around the local communities.

Peterson White: Bridge Square has the burden and the privilege of being our most used and most iconic park. It should be a welcoming and comfortable place for all Northfielders to gather and enjoy; it should support a thriving commercial district, but commerce shouldn’t be the only purpose of our public spaces. We can maintain the traditional character of the Square while making it more flexible and accessible with some changes in lighting and landscaping, and by strengthening the square’s connection to the river. As the redevelopment project along Water Street takes shape, we’ll have exciting opportunities to create an even better community gathering space while maintaining the significance, traditions, and the welcoming quality we all cherish in the Square.