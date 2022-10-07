ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for RingCentral

Analysts have provided the following ratings for RingCentral RNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RingCentral has an average price target of $75.64 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $40.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BlackRock

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BlackRock BLK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BlackRock has an average price target of $743.0 with a high of $860.00 and a low of $585.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Monster Beverage Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monster Beverage MNST stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

United Airlines Holdings Whale Trades For October 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings UAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where e.l.f. Beauty Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for e.l.f. Beauty ELF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, e.l.f. Beauty has an average price target of $42.8 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $35.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies HLIO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.75 versus the current price of Helios Technologies at $51.02, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Globus Medical

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Globus Medical GMED within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.5 versus the current price of Globus Medical at $59.59, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where LPL Finl Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intuitive Surgical. The company has an average price target of $251.46 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $205.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Amgen

Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $243.0 versus the current price of Amgen at $245.44, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Amgen...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?

Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Semiconductor Analyst Sees Analog Party Over, Cuts Estimates

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI with a Neutral rating and reduced the price target from $190 to $150. Danely maintained Microchip Technology Inc MCHP with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $72 to $62. His checks indicate the pushouts and cancellations that hit Analog...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Evoqua Water Technologies. The company has an average price target of $43.5 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $43.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for General Dynamics

Within the last quarter, General Dynamics GD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, General Dynamics has an average price target of $261.25 with a high of $275.00 and a low of $249.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

