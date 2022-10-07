STREETSBORO — Falcons coach Jason Schindler spent much of Tuesday's opening minutes pleading with his team to make the easy pass. In the 15th minute, with Streetsboro out-shooting Field 5-0, the Falcons connected on a pass that was anything but easy, as sophomore Delilah Rahe sent a through ball to senior Cassie Wilde. The...

STREETSBORO, OH ・ 4 MINUTES AGO