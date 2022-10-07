ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bay News 9

Biden promises 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC decision

The Biden administration is rethinking the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia after the Middle Eastern country voted last week to slash oil production, a White House official said Tuesday. What You Need To Know. The Biden administration is rethinking the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia after the...
POTUS
Bay News 9

Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into residential neighborhoods...
PROTESTS
Bay News 9

Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America's relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration, 60%...
U.S. POLITICS
Bay News 9

UN mulls quick foreign troop deployment to ease Haiti crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The United Nations Security Council on Monday was evaluating options including the immediate activation of foreign troops to help free Haiti from the grip of gangs that has caused a scarcity of fuel, water and other basic supplies. Such a force would “remove...
POLITICS
Bay News 9

Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. The agreement would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries, which formally have been...
MIDDLE EAST
Bay News 9

Tuberville, Greene slammed for racist rhetoric at Trump rallies

Democrats and advocates are condemning remarks made by Republican lawmakers Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during separate Donald Trump rallies over the weekend as racist. What You Need To Know. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are coming under fire for making racist comments during...
MESA, AZ
Bay News 9

Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods

DADU, Pakistan (AP) — Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
Bay News 9

Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.
ENVIRONMENT
Bay News 9

Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were aired during...
POTUS
Bay News 9

Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. It's a rare agreement between two countries that are bitter enemies. But the deal still faces some...
MIDDLE EAST
Bay News 9

Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bay News 9

DOT releases $60B to fortify ‘vital arteries’ of transportation infrastructure

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced it will release nearly $60 billion made available by last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law to further rebuild the nation’s crumbling roads, bridges and highways, as well as tackle environmental issues plaguing the transportation system as a whole. The $59.9 billion allocation, which...
TRAFFIC
