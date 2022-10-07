Richmond County NAACP reconvenes, seeks new officers

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Richmond County branch of the NAACP held its first meeting since the onset of the COVID pandemic. The meeting was held on Monday, Oct. 3 at the Dobbins Heights Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

The local branch is preparing for upcoming elections for the office of president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.

Anyone interested in running for office can contact a member of the nominating committee — Alice Medlin, Vernell Davis-Riggins, Curtis Ingram, Kay Morman or Barbie Wall — to obtain a petition for nomination form.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center, where all nominees will have the opportunity to introduce themselves publicly.

The election will be held on Nov. 29th from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. All are welcome to attend.

The NAACP is committed to partnering with community and mission-based groups to further advance civil rights and social justice. There are over 2 million activists across the nation fighting for change and for justice.