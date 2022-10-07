Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield out vs Rams game with high ankle sprain, reports say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss this week's Panthers game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the 49ers, according to multiple reports. Mayfield's status for Sunday was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Mayfield was seen with...
David Tepper: 'Now was the time' to fire Matt Rhule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he "felt now was the time" to fire head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was fired Monday by the Carolina Panthers following Sunday's 37-15 loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. "I had a conversation with coach this morning. It...
Sean Payton the odds-on favorite to become next Panthers coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After weeks of speculation and chatter, Matt Rhule became the first NFL head coach to get fired following a 1-4 start ended with a dismal 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Charlotte native and longtime Panthers assistant Steve Wilks was immediately named the interim. But...
Former NFL star: Wilks has to 'pick up the slack' after Rhule firing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that the seemingly inevitable has happened with the Carolina Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule, it's up to longtime assistant Steve Wilks to pick up the pieces as the interim coach. Wilks, a Charlotte native who spent six seasons with the Panthers under Ron Rivera,...
Jarrett's roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans
TAMPA, Fla. — Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons didn't want to touch the subject of whether NFL quarterbacks are being given extra protection in the wake of the concussion that sidelined Miami's Tua Tagovailoa. Especially when the quarterback in question was Tom Brady. Jarrett was flagged for roughing...
Matt Rhule assistants let go, including Panthers DC Phil Snow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple Panthers assistant coaches have been let go following the firing of Matt Rhule on Monday, according to multiple reports. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, who followed Rhule to Carolina from Baylor, were dismissed. Snow's dismissal was a bit of a surprise to some observers, as the Panthers' defense has been solid despite the team's 1-4 record.
Who is Steve Wilks? Charlotte native named Panthers interim coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the firing of Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers announced that Steve Wilks has been named the interim head coach. Wilks, a Charlotte native with NFL head coaching experience, was a logical choice to lead the team after Rhule's firing. Not only has he spent quite a bit of time with the Panthers during his career, but the Panthers' defense has been solid under Wilks, especially in the secondary with second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn showing why he was a first-round pick in 2021.
Steve Wilks says firing Phil Snow was his call, names new defensive coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks says the next 12 weeks are about doing everything he can to get the team back on track after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. During his first news conference as the team's head coach, Wilks said he's confident...
Panthers annihilated by 49ers 37-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are some games where you can look back at the tape and say if just one or two things had went your way, the result would have been way different. Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers was not one of those games.
Panthers fall to bottom of NFL power rankings ahead of Week 6
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you need any indication of how rough the Carolina Panthers season is going so far, just look at any NFL power rankings list. After losing 37-15 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the Panthers have hit rock bottom by being listed as the NFL's worst team at this point in the season by multiple NFL writers.
Dubs’ Draymond Green fined, not suspended
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening […]
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left side...
