Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
United Airlines Holdings Whale Trades For October 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings UAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs CLF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Rentals

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Rentals. Looking at options history for United Rentals URI we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Cinemark Hldgs Whale Trades For October 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cinemark Hldgs CNK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BlackRock

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BlackRock BLK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BlackRock has an average price target of $743.0 with a high of $860.00 and a low of $585.00.
What Are Whales Doing With STMicroelectronics

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on STMicroelectronics STM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where WEX Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for WEX. The company has an average price target of $200.22 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $148.00.
Analyst Ratings for RingCentral

Analysts have provided the following ratings for RingCentral RNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RingCentral has an average price target of $75.64 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $40.00.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock rose 41.7% to $0.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 219.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million. OpGen...
Analyst Ratings for Amgen

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Amgen AMGN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
