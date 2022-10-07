Sheriff, AG announce arrest of dozens in connection to mail fraud involving nearly $5 million in losses

Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.

