Sheriff, AG announce arrest of dozens in connection to mail fraud involving nearly $5 million in losses

Read full article on original website
Related
2 arrested for allegedly distributing medicine without a license
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials today announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification.
Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant
A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
californiaexaminer.net
Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight
According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5M in losses
Authorities announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million.
Two found in alleged stolen vehicle; one wanted in LA County
Two arrests were made after stolen vehicle alert led to a traffic stop in Niles Monday morning.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
RELATED PEOPLE
These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says
According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
Canyon News
Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested
GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
2urbangirls.com
Man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer
LOS ANGELES – A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him.
2urbangirls.com
Veteran LA County DA seeks depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff
LOS ANGELES – A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, should be denied depositions of Gascón and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a hit and run accident was reported on Saturday afternoon, in Los Angeles. The officials confirmed that a man died due to the [..]
56 arrested in multi-million-dollar California mail theft and check fraud operation
Authorities arrested 56 people during a massive crackdown on a postal theft fraud operation in Southern California. The suspects were involved in a scheme that resulted in the theft of almost $5 million, victimizing hundreds of residents, according to the California Department of Justice. Authorities say the suspects allegedly altered stolen checks, deposited them into […]
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez
Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
Mother of 3 Fatally Shot While Driving with Children in South LA Neighborhood
Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Comments / 4