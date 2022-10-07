ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Louisville-Pitt set for 8 p.m. kick

Louisville’s Homecoming game against Pittsburgh on Oct. 22 will kick off at 8 p.m. inside Cardinal Stadium, the ACC announced Monday. This will be U of L’s first non-noon start time since its Friday night home opener against Florida State last month. Here’s the full schedule for two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville names captains for 2022-23 men’s basketball season

University of Louisville returners Sydney Curry, El Ellis and Jae’Lyn Withers have been named team captains for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Although all three players bring experience in a Cardinal uniform, this is the first time as a captain for each member of the trio. The 6-foot-8...
LOUISVILLE, KY

