LARGO
4d ago
they will eventually get caught because the people they're going to sell the cigarettes and tobacco to is going to turn them in for the Cash Money reward; DUMMIES!
KCSD: Assault charge upgraded to murder
KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department says Michael Todd Gray, 51, was charged with murder after an Oct. 3 incident where he assaulted a victim who later succumbed to head injuries. Gray was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after...
UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
One person injured in shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Prescott Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim with...
Victims identified in Northeast Columbia homicide
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is releasing the names of the victims of a homicide at a home in the 400 block of Green Springs Drive. According to the coroner, the victims were identified as James B. Dewitt II, 52, and Gloria A. Dewitt, 52, of Columbia. The Richland County...
RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co. Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.
Missing 11-year-old in Lexington found
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police said Tristan Lanford has been located and returned to his home. The Lexington Police Department said they’re searching for a missing 11-year-old Monday. Tristan Lanford was last seen in the 200 block of Old Chapin Rd Monday afternoon. Investigators said he was last seen...
C.A. Johnson High School under lock down
Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
Loaded Gun found at Columbia High School, teen arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old student at Columbia High School was arrested after school officials found a loaded gun on him, Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday. School officials were alerted to the teen having a gun and approached him. When they looked in his bookbag, they found...
Assault charge upgraded to murder after victim dies, says Kershaw County Sheriff
CAMDEN, S.C. — An assault charge against a 51-year-old man has been upgraded to murder after the 50-year-old victim died from injuries sustained in the fight. Michael Todd Gray had initially been charged with assault after an October 3 incident at Parkview Motel in Camden. A. ccording to reports...
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
Columbia Police at CA Johnson High School after social media threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police officers say they are on scene safeguarding CA Johnson High School following a social media post threatening gun violence today. Police say there has not been a shooting. They’re working with the Richland One School District to track down where the threat came from....
Deputies: Charges upgraded after Camden assault victim dies from injuries
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect’s charges have been upgraded after the victim of an assault died from his injuries. The incident happened on October 3 at around 10 a.m. at the Parkview Motel in Camden. Michael Todd Gray, 51,...
LISTEN: Investigators release Blythewood school shooting hoax audio
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Monday the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the audio call log from the Blythewood school shooting hoax. On Oct. 5, 16 schools across the state were the targets of school shooting hoax calls. Blythewood High School and Newberry Middle School were two of the schools impacted. RCSD said they found no evidence of a shooter that day.
Orangeburg police officers take oath for peace
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is initiating a partnership with Police 2 Peace, a national organization that aims to build trust within the community. The initiation went into effect during the department's promotion ceremony on Tuesday. “We have to engage the community that we serve...
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a student in connection with a fake active shooter call that happened Monday. Deputies responded to Lower Richland High School around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. Officials say resource officers at the school evaluated the threat immediately and determined that it was false.
KickStart Ministries in Irmo searching for 10 missing ATVs, dirt bikes
IRMO, S.C. — A local ministry is dealing with the aftermath of a burglary, as someone stole items vital to their operations. Since Friday night, the owners of Kickstart Ministries in Irmo have been trying to figure out where their 10 ATVs and dirt bikes went. The owner's broken...
Three SC family members shot to death, including two who lived in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Richland County deputies say James Dewitt II and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were discovered Sunday around...
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. aware of social media threats against Richland County Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are aware of the alleged social media threats made mentioning Columbia and Richland County Schools. Officials from the department say they have not found any credible information to support the circulating threats. All threats are investigated and taken seriously when...
C.A. Johnson on modified lockdown after threatening social media post
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - C.A. Johnson High School was put on a modified lockdown Tuesday after a threatening social media post was brought to the attention of school administrators. Richland One School District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible, however, the Columbia Police Department was notified....
