Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
West Covington dog park, twice delayed, could open in Spring 2022
In January, the City of Covington began construction work on a new dog park at Sgt. Jason Bishop Memorial Park. Now, when dog owners walk by, they see a fully fenced in area for their pets to play in, along with benches, waste stations, trees, a perimeter trail and straw-covered growing grass. The park features two separately fenced areas to separate large and small dogs.
linknky.com
After years of dispute, county and two cities close to agreement on one troubled road
A road that has been the focus of litigation involving two cities and the county is closer to being improved once an agreement is signed. The Covington City Commission on Tuesday will consider an agreement with the City of Taylor Mill for the maintenance of Wolf Road. The road runs...
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
linknky.com
Monday NKY sports round-up: Girls soccer regional tournaments results
When the drawing took place Saturday morning at Dixie Heights, all indications pointed to this one turning into the tightest of the four 9th Region girls soccer quarterfinal games. It lived up to the billing as the host Highlands Bluebirds (13-6-3 overall) pulled out the tight 1-0 victory over the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky venues and artists at Fotofocus Biennial photography event
The Fotofocus Biennial is a month-long celebration of photography and what organizers call “lens-based” art across our region. A project of the Cincinnati-based nonprofit Fotofocus, the Biennial has included Northern Kentucky venues from its start in 2012. The event runs through the end of October, although some exhibits...
WLWT 5
A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
linknky.com
Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business
Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
wvxu.org
On Miami University's Hamilton campus, the walk to class just got a lot more educational
Fall is here and leaves on trees are beginning to turn from lush greens to colorful hues of red and yellow. Miami University Hamilton's newly installed tree walk aims to inspire people and help them learn about the campus canopy. The project was conceived by Chelsea Obrebski, former interim manager...
linknky.com
Two NKY dispatchers graduate from Dispatch Academy
Two Northern Kentucky dispatchers are now ready to begin dispatching law enforcement officers after having graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy. Regina Dyan Stokes from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport AOC and Kelsey L. Werrmann Campbell County Dispatch are the two graduates from Northern Kentucky. The dispatch academy is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Roads, Bridges to Close for Cleaning, Sealing Project
The closures will start this morning. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - A handful of Dearborn County roads and bridges will close this week. The Dearborn County Highway Department will close the following roads and bridges to through traffic for bridge deck cleaning and sealing. Bridge #19, Chesterville Road between Lower Probst...
linknky.com
NKU class partners with BLINK and Bengals for hands-on experience
Students in NKU’s Event Planning and Management course are receiving hands-on experience with two of Greater Cincinnati’s hottest attractions, BLINK lights experience and Cincinnati Bengals games. Through a partnership with AGAR, founded by NKU alumnus Joshua Heuser, students worked together with professionals on four BLINK projects, including logistics...
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Ludlow with a Hall of Fame hit, cheers for CovCath’s Mayer and Lloyd football
The odds are against them to bring back another Kentucky Class A football championship like that one in 1975 proudly displayed on a big poster inside Ludlow’s Rigney Stadium. The demographics, as they are for all Northern Kentucky river city schools, are against them. But if you listen to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
linknky.com
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/3 – 10/9
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0