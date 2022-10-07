ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

West Covington dog park, twice delayed, could open in Spring 2022

In January, the City of Covington began construction work on a new dog park at Sgt. Jason Bishop Memorial Park. Now, when dog owners walk by, they see a fully fenced in area for their pets to play in, along with benches, waste stations, trees, a perimeter trail and straw-covered growing grass. The park features two separately fenced areas to separate large and small dogs.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Monday NKY sports round-up: Girls soccer regional tournaments results

When the drawing took place Saturday morning at Dixie Heights, all indications pointed to this one turning into the tightest of the four 9th Region girls soccer quarterfinal games. It lived up to the billing as the host Highlands Bluebirds (13-6-3 overall) pulled out the tight 1-0 victory over the...
EDGEWOOD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Covington, KY
Government
Covington, KY
Sports
City
Covington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky venues and artists at Fotofocus Biennial photography event

The Fotofocus Biennial is a month-long celebration of photography and what organizers call “lens-based” art across our region. A project of the Cincinnati-based nonprofit Fotofocus, the Biennial has included Northern Kentucky venues from its start in 2012. The event runs through the end of October, although some exhibits...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business

Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Washington
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Two NKY dispatchers graduate from Dispatch Academy

Two Northern Kentucky dispatchers are now ready to begin dispatching law enforcement officers after having graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy. Regina Dyan Stokes from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport AOC and Kelsey L. Werrmann Campbell County Dispatch are the two graduates from Northern Kentucky. The dispatch academy is...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Disc Golf#Devou Trust#Devou Properties Inc
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn County Roads, Bridges to Close for Cleaning, Sealing Project

The closures will start this morning. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - A handful of Dearborn County roads and bridges will close this week. The Dearborn County Highway Department will close the following roads and bridges to through traffic for bridge deck cleaning and sealing. Bridge #19, Chesterville Road between Lower Probst...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

NKU class partners with BLINK and Bengals for hands-on experience

Students in NKU’s Event Planning and Management course are receiving hands-on experience with two of Greater Cincinnati’s hottest attractions, BLINK lights experience and Cincinnati Bengals games. Through a partnership with AGAR, founded by NKU alumnus Joshua Heuser, students worked together with professionals on four BLINK projects, including logistics...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 19

Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy