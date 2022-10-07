Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance
Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against...
Roughing the Passer Call on Chris Jones Stuns NFL Twitter
Roughing the passer call on Chris Jones stuns NFL Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another day, another egregious roughing the passer penalty. After Tom Brady’s roughing the passer call against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday made NFL Twitter lose it, Chris Jones is now suffering from the same fate.
WATCH: NFL Wide Receivers Make Insane One-Handed Catches in Week 5
NFL wide receivers make insane one-handed catches in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A one-handed snag by a wide receiver is one of the most exciting plays in football. It’s thrilling enough seeing one on a given Sunday, but the NFL’s early Week 5 slate featured three jaw-dropping grabs.
Panthers' Potential Trade Candidates, Players Available After Firing Matt Rhule
Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Rhule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the plug. After two-plus uninspiring seasons that produced an 11-27 record, owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach.
When Did Roughing the Passer Become a Rule?
When did roughing the passer become a rule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nobody is ever happy with referees. But during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, players, coaches and fans were all particularly upset with the officials. Throughout the week, there were several questionable roughing the passer calls – notably involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr – that left everyone scratching their head.
Raiders' Davante Adams Shoves Cameraman to Ground After Loss
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NFL Twitter Roasts Kyler Murray's Green Pregame Outfit
NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style. The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit,...
Man Shoved by Davante Adams in Kansas City Files Police Report
Report: Man shoved by Davante Adams files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Davante Adams was seen shoving a man to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and that man is taking matters a step further.
Watch: Domonique Foxworth Gives Hilarious Michael Irvin Impression
Watch: Domonique Foxworth gives hilarious Michael Irvin impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Domonique Foxworth never got to line up against Michael Irvin on an NFL field, but he sure can do an impressive impression of the Hall of Famer. During “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, Foxworth decided to...
Week 5 Eagles Grades by Position After Tough Win Vs. Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles remain unbeaten. The Eagles beat the Cardinals 20-17 at State Farm Stadium on Sunday to improve to 5-0. But the nature of this game made it pretty hard to grade. There’s plenty to improve, but a win’s a win,...
Eagles Overreactions: Why Ugly Win Vs. Cardinals Was Good for Birds
Eagles overreactions: Why ugly win was good for the Birds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles entered Sunday's Week 5 matchup vs. the Cardinals as the NFL's darlings, the team receiving national hype and adoration. It was deserved (they were the league's last undefeated team) and it was fun, but eventually you need a dose of reality and you need to tough one out.
Eagles Injury Update: Jason Kelce Leaves Cardinals Game, Then Returns
GLENDALE, Ariz. — With the Eagles already down a couple starting offensive linemen, Jason Kelce was forced out of the Cardinals game in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. Kelce was slow to get up and then hobbled straight into the locker room with an apparent leg injury late...
Draymond Green fined, not suspended, by Warriors after punching teammate at practice
The Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday that Draymond Green will only be fined, not suspended, for punching Jordan Poole at a recent practice.
