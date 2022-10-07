Eagles overreactions: Why ugly win was good for the Birds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles entered Sunday's Week 5 matchup vs. the Cardinals as the NFL's darlings, the team receiving national hype and adoration. It was deserved (they were the league's last undefeated team) and it was fun, but eventually you need a dose of reality and you need to tough one out.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO