NECN
Keenan Allen Appears Puzzled by Chargers' Controversial 4th-Down Decision
Keenan Allen appears puzzled by Chargers' controversial 4th-down decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made a late-game decision Sunday that seemingly left one of his star players scratching their head. Clinging to a 30-28 lead in Cleveland, the Chargers were faced with a fourth-and-2...
NECN
Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance
Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against...
NECN
Patriots Report Card: Zappe's Recall Impresses Belichick, Teammates
FOXBORO -- There is no quarterback controversy in New England. Mention of that particular phrase was met with laughter at One Patriot Place on Sunday. When Mac Jones is healthy, he'll be the starter. But that doesn't mean third-string rookie Bailey Zappe didn't impress his teammates and coaches with the...
NECN
Patriots Entering Stretch of Season Where Bill Belichick Gets Proven Right
Curran: Belichick's Pats starting to prove they're no bottom-feeder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots are 2-3, in last place in the AFC East and losers of seven of their past 10 going back to last season. Their starting quarterback is hurt and before he got that way, he was throwing picks more than twice as often as he was throwing touchdowns.
NECN
Report: Browns Trade for LB Deion Jones Entering Patriots Matchup
Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons...
NECN
Bill Belichick Has High Praise for Bailey Zappe After Patriots' Win Over Lions
Belichick has high praise for Zappe after Week 5 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick likes what he has seen from Bailey Zappe through the rookie quarterback's first two NFL games. After nearly leading the New England Patriots to a win over the Green Bay Packers in...
NECN
Why Patriots Should Explore Christian McCaffrey Trade With Panthers
Perry: Why Patriots should explore a Christian McCaffrey trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Should an unexpected buyer get involved in the Carolina Panthers' fire sale?. After the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, reports suggested teams could call Carolina about the availability of star players such...
NECN
Patriots-Lions Takeaways: Defense, Run Game Dominate in Shutout Win
Patriots-Lions takeaways: Defense, run game dominate in shutout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots and Detroit Lions entered Week 5 with identical 1-3 records, but New England left little doubt as to who was the better team. The Patriots dominated the Lions Sunday at Gillette Stadium, blanking...
NECN
Teddy Bridgewater Ruled Out After Exiting Dolphins-Jets Game
The Miami Dolphins were dealt a quarterback injury for the second straight game. Teddy Bridgewater got the start on Sunday against the New York Jets in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The team then had to turn to third-stringer Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets after Bridgewater headed for the locker room in the first quarter.
NECN
Report: Giants Punter Still in London Due to Passport Issues
Report: Giants punter still in London due to passport issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's been more than 48 hours since the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London. But one of New York's players is still across the pond. Punter Jamie Gillan remains in...
NECN
NFL Twitter Roasts Kyler Murray's Green Pregame Outfit
NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style. The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit,...
NECN
Ted Johnson: Belichick Will Use Zappe's Success to Motivate Mac
Ted Johnson: Belichick will use Zappe's success to motivate Mac originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's premature to declare a quarterback controversy in New England, but Bailey Zappe has sparked some interesting conversation since taking over for the injured Mac Jones. Zappe nearly propelled the Patriots to an overtime...
NECN
Does Tom Brady Get Preferential Treatment? QB Reacts to Grady Jarrett Penalty
Does Brady get preferential treatment? QB reacts to suspect penalty originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. After Atlanta's Grady Jarrett was flagged for a highly questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady in Sunday's game between the Falcons and Buccaneers, a common narrative emerged: "Brady gets all the calls."
NECN
Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Play in Patriots-Lions
Report: Lions' top wideout expected to play vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' secondary will have its hands full Sunday. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to play against the Patriots despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
NECN
Watch Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater Deliver Speeches After Patriots Beat Lions
WATCH: Scenes from Patriots locker room after win over Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. On Sunday, the New England Patriots got to celebrate a victory in the comfort of their own locker room for the first time this season. Their first win of the year at Gillette Stadium...
NECN
Phillies-Braves NLDS Dates, Pitchers and Notes
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, times, probable pitchers and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they...
