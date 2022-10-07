ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
businesspress.vegas

Panda named No. 1 Nevada Top Workplace in big business division

The best place to work among the largest companies in Nevada in 2022 is Panda Restaurant Group for the second consecutive year. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 70 Nevada locations with about 1,100 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers.
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Controversial Las Vegas Casino Operator Plans Huge Expansion

Las Vegas has become so much more than the Las Vegas Strip. Even as Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and new players including the massive Resorts World Las Vegas have continued to expand the Strip's offerings, a variety of other players have built downtown Las Vegas and other parts of the city into tourist draws.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

M Resort Spa Casino Announces $206 Million Expansion

M Resort Spa Casino Announces $206 Million Expansion. Penn Entertainment’s Henderson Resort Adding Second Hotel Tower, 384 rooms including 16 suites, updated amenities, and 15,000 square feet of meeting space. M Resort Spa Casino, operated by PENN Entertainment, announces a $206 million expansion adding a second tower to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
State
Rhode Island State
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks

A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ionnewsroom.com

Henderson office spaces change ownership, keep management

American Nevada Realty partners with Kingsbarn Realty Capital. American Nevada Realty, the real estate and property management arm of American Nevada Company, has retained management contracts on two three-property office portfolios, located at 2275, 2285 and 2370 Corporate Circle and 2475, 2485, and 2495 Village View Drive in Henderson, Nevada, that have recently been acquired by Kingsbarn Realty Capital. Combined, the portfolios total nearly 300,000 square feet.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Douglas
Person
John Howard
businesspress.vegas

Las Vegas area home prices hold steady after three-month slide

A recent report by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices holding steady after declining for three straight months, with fewer properties selling and more available for sale. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during September was $450,000....
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfi#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Nugget Markets
963kklz.com

Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas

So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
luxury-houses.net

A Chic Two Story Custom Estate in Las Vegas with more than 10,000 SF of Beautiful Interior Space Asking for $5.5 Million

The Estate in Las Vegas, a chic custom home in the Southern Highlands Golf Club with interior and exterior spaces that can be highly personalized to offer the ultimate comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 11 Quintessa Cir, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-315-0223) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Asian Night Market returns to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is returning to the valley!. After a two-year break from the pandemic, the event is coming back better than ever. Celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander culture with a day of entertainment, music, and food. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 15,000 lanterns...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy