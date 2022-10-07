ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pureoldiesspencer.com

Two Arrested After Accident with Sioux county Sheriff’s Vehicle

Maurice, IA (KICD) — A man from South Dakota and a man from Cherokee County were arrested after their vehicle struck a Sioux County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Authorities were pursuing the vehicle driven by 37 year old Jeremy Langley of Sprinfield South Dakota near...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill

SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
SHELDON, IA
#American Woman#Sioux City Police
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City trades students will produce one house a year in new building

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Career Academy students will produce a house every year in the new trades building program. Over two years, the students will build the house to learn introductory construction, HVAC, electrical and plumbing trades. The new trades building addition to the Harry Hopkins Center along...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man pleads not guilty of stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing another man near downtown Sioux City. Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to going armed with intent, first-degree robbery and willful injury. Veliz-Cantor is accused of stabbing the other man in...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit

MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
MAURICE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sunday night Le Mars apartment building blaze deemed an accident

LE MARS, Iowa — Improperly discarded smoking material was the probable cause of a fire that severely damaged an apartment building Sunday night, in Le Mars. At around 11:56 p.m., Le Mars Fire - Rescue was called to an apartment building owned by Fred and Pete Zenk, of Le Mars. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of the building, located at 1070 Seventh Ave., S.E.
LE MARS, IA
kscj.com

MORE STREET WORK BEGINS MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY

THERE’S ANOTHER STREET CLOSING STARTING THIS (MONDAY) MORNING IN SIOUX CITY JUST NORTH OF DOWNTOWN. JACKSON STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 11TH STREET AND 12TH STREET FOR UTILITY REPAIRS. THIS CLOSURE IS ANTICIPATED TO LAST THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 14TH. ACCESS TO DRIVEWAYS WILL BE MAINTAINED AND A DETOUR...
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City schools plans to sell Crescent Park Elementary building

SIOUX CITY – Crescent Park Elementary School will be put up for sale now that it is no longer needed. For the last two years, Crescent Park has been housing Hunt Elementary students while their new school was being built. Now that it is vacated, the Sioux City school board decided it is time to part with the building.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/10/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Rex, a 2-3 year old, male, Mastiff-Labrador mix. This is his second time at the shelter; he doesn’t realize just how big he is and can play a little rough sometimes. He weighs more than 100 pounds, so he’ll need a […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board

SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
kiwaradio.com

Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital

Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
SPENCER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Strange

Caveat emptor: It turns out that buying jewelry off a stranger in a gas station parking lot can result in buyer's remorse. The same could be said of buying Florida real estate from somebody in a public toilet. The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Gordon Drive Viaduct repairs begin today

Vehicles navigate closed lanes as workers prepare to begin a repair project on the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Lane closures for a $445,354 bridge repair project are expected to last through Dec. 2, according to information from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
SIOUX CITY, IA

