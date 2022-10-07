Read full article on original website
Sioux City City Council shuts down pet ordinance amendment
At Monday night's city council meeting, council members voted to delete the proposal of an updated pet ordinance.
Siouxland family receives free furnace, A/C unit
A Sioux City Family in need received a furnace after they reached out to a government agency asking for help.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Arrested After Accident with Sioux county Sheriff’s Vehicle
Maurice, IA (KICD) — A man from South Dakota and a man from Cherokee County were arrested after their vehicle struck a Sioux County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Authorities were pursuing the vehicle driven by 37 year old Jeremy Langley of Sprinfield South Dakota near...
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
Coming Soon: Sioux City cat café makes progress
The long-awaited cat café has officially launched its website and social media pages and soon, Siouxlanders will be able to book appointments for some coffee and some cat time.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City trades students will produce one house a year in new building
SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Career Academy students will produce a house every year in the new trades building program. Over two years, the students will build the house to learn introductory construction, HVAC, electrical and plumbing trades. The new trades building addition to the Harry Hopkins Center along...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing another man near downtown Sioux City. Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to going armed with intent, first-degree robbery and willful injury. Veliz-Cantor is accused of stabbing the other man in...
Le Mars apartment fire leaves some residents without a home
A fire at a Le Mars apartment complex Sunday night has left some of its residents misplaced.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
Sioux City Journal
Sunday night Le Mars apartment building blaze deemed an accident
LE MARS, Iowa — Improperly discarded smoking material was the probable cause of a fire that severely damaged an apartment building Sunday night, in Le Mars. At around 11:56 p.m., Le Mars Fire - Rescue was called to an apartment building owned by Fred and Pete Zenk, of Le Mars. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of the building, located at 1070 Seventh Ave., S.E.
kscj.com
MORE STREET WORK BEGINS MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY
THERE’S ANOTHER STREET CLOSING STARTING THIS (MONDAY) MORNING IN SIOUX CITY JUST NORTH OF DOWNTOWN. JACKSON STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 11TH STREET AND 12TH STREET FOR UTILITY REPAIRS. THIS CLOSURE IS ANTICIPATED TO LAST THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 14TH. ACCESS TO DRIVEWAYS WILL BE MAINTAINED AND A DETOUR...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City schools plans to sell Crescent Park Elementary building
SIOUX CITY – Crescent Park Elementary School will be put up for sale now that it is no longer needed. For the last two years, Crescent Park has been housing Hunt Elementary students while their new school was being built. Now that it is vacated, the Sioux City school board decided it is time to part with the building.
Stray of the Day 10/10/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Rex, a 2-3 year old, male, Mastiff-Labrador mix. This is his second time at the shelter; he doesn’t realize just how big he is and can play a little rough sometimes. He weighs more than 100 pounds, so he’ll need a […]
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital
Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
Former employees file suit against Sioux City-based candy company
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued right-to-sue letters to two previous employees of the Palmer Candy Company in Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
Caveat emptor: It turns out that buying jewelry off a stranger in a gas station parking lot can result in buyer's remorse. The same could be said of buying Florida real estate from somebody in a public toilet. The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are...
Sioux City Journal
Tyson CEO meets with Dakota Dunes employees as local officials seek to save white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- As state and local leaders worked behind-the-scenes to try and convince Tyson Foods to reverse plans to transfer over 500 white-collar jobs from Siouxland to Arkansas, the head of the giant meat company took questions Tuesday from the employees who must decide whether to move or stay here.
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Gordon Drive Viaduct repairs begin today
Vehicles navigate closed lanes as workers prepare to begin a repair project on the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Lane closures for a $445,354 bridge repair project are expected to last through Dec. 2, according to information from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
