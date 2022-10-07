Corporate sponsor has dropped Portland Thorns and Timbers, says it won’t return without ‘meaningful institutional transformation’

Read full article on original website
Portland Timbers, Thorns owner Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO, takes responsibility for ‘organization’s failures and mistakes’
Facing mounting public pressure from fans, sponsors and the Portland soccer community, Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as CEO of the Portland Timbers and Thorns effective immediately, removing himself from the operations of a club he has owned and operated since 2007. In a lengthy Tuesday...
Timbers Army, Rose City Riveters applaud Merritt Paulson stepping down, maintain calls for sale of teams
Hours after Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday morning that he was stepping down as club CEO, the message from the Portland Thorns and Timbers remained the same: “Sell the teams.”. In a joint statement posted Tuesday afternoon, the 107 Independent Supporters Trust (107IST), Rose City Riveters and Timbers Army applauded...
Bill Oram: Merritt Paulson is delaying the inevitable with incremental gestures
One wonders what Merritt Paulson’s next concession will be as he shuffles along the path to the inevitable. Only going to the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday? Turning over his parking pass and paying at the meter? Writing “I will take accountability for my actions” on a chalkboard until his hand gets a little sore?
Edmonton Oil Kings at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (5-0) take on the Edmonton Oil Kings (1-4-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Tuesday, October 11, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Oil Kings audio. Follow:. The...
Portland Trail Blazers’ struggles continue in 131-98 loss at Golden State Warriors
It makes sense that the Portland Trail Blazers, playing without Damian Lillard, would lose to the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on the road. Falling to the Warriors without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green makes little sense, with or without Lillard. And losing...
Oregon breweries take 18 medals at prestigious GABF competition; Washington nabs 19
Oregon breweries won 18 medals and Washington breweries won 19 at Saturday’s awards ceremony at the Great American Beer Festival, the largest and most prestigious beer competition in the United States. Seven golds, seven silvers and four bronzes came home with Oregon’s breweries after the three-day festival, held Oct....
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
HP says new Vancouver research site will open in 2026
HP Inc. plans to open its new Vancouver research facility in 2026, engineered to enable hybrid work at a time when most employees are splitting time between home and the office. The Silicon Valley company filed updated plans for the project with the city last week, describing 235,000 square feet...
Readers respond: Empty promises on Zenith
It was shocking to read that the Portland City Council has approved the Land Use Compatibility Statement for Zenith Energy, (“Portland gives Zenith Energy land use green light amid promise to end fossil fuel storage,” Oct. 3). Zenith Energy, a corporation out of Texas, continues to be an...
‘Micronation’ surrounded by Nevada, founded in Portland in 1970s, attracts tourists and laughs
The military dictatorship started right here in Portland. Kevin Baugh and James Spielman were teenagers at the time, about to be freshmen at Reynolds High.
Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers have one more chance to get a preseason victory over an NBA team and that will come Tuesday night Golden State, the defending NBA champions. It will also have to come without Damian Lillard. Coach Chauncey Billups announced before the game that Lillard would rest and that Keon Johnson would start in his place alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.
Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland
A letter writer recently expressed dismay over difficulty in traveling to downtown Portland by car, (“Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult,” Sept. 19) Despite this writer being a reasonable voice for many who expect such travel to be timely, convenient and safe, a subsequent writer suggested she just catch a bus or suffer the worry that comes with parking a car downtown. (“Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland is a good thing,” Sept. 28)
Volleyball: Ida B. Wells inches closer to PIL title, beats Grant in 5 sets to stay unbeaten in league play
Ida B. Wells started the fifth set with an 11-0 run en route to beating Grant 3-2 (22-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 15-4) on Monday night at Grant High School. “I feel like we really came together as a team,” said Ida B. Wells junior Zoe Mish. “We knew what our goals were. We obviously didn’t really, in the beginning of the season, expect to be undefeated (in the league), but we knew we wanted to push ourselves during games.”
Portland developer files $300K suit against BottleDrop, claiming recycler drew trash, crime to Delta Park
Lines of unruly patrons at a Portland bottle depository forced the owners of the Delta Park Center to hire several armed security officers, according to a new lawsuit trying to make Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative foot the bill for the guards. TMT Development seeks nearly $300,000 from the recycling cooperative,...
North Portland tenants union demands reversal of 50% rent increase, allowed by city affordable housing policy
Tenants from 31 households in a North Portland apartment complex gathered Monday to protest their recent rent increases, and to demand that the Portland City Council reverse a policy that made the rent hike possible. Residents of the Prescott Apartments called for a rollback of rent increases up to $400...
Editorial endorsement November 2022: Rene Gonzalez is voters’ best choice for Portland City Council
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez won our endorsement last spring for his direct talk and analytical approach to problem solving. Whether it’s the movement he led to reopen schools or the plan he lays out for improving public safety, he brings a disciplined focus and a willingness to challenge the complacency and political paralysis that often surrounds controversial issues.
Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on mega-measure to overhaul Portland city government
Portlanders don’t need much prodding to agree that our city government is broken. For the first time in decades, residents appear eager to change our form of government, in which City Council members both craft legislation and individually run city bureaus. Portland stands alone among large U.S. cities that still use this antiquated form of government.
Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary with screenings at Lloyd Center Mall and online
The Portland Film Festival returns beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, to celebrate its 10th anniversary and to kick things off with an opening night reception, complete with black carpet, hors d’oeuvres, and a bit of bubbly. The festival, presented by Comcast, celebrates independent films and filmmakers. The 2022 event features...
Portland could see improved air quality Tuesday under sunny skies; high 72
Portland should see mostly sunny skies Tuesday after a few morning clouds. It’s also possible we’ll see improved air quality. The high temperature will be around 72 degrees. The National Weather Service says winds will shift to a more offshore flow later in the day, and with the...
Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed
Energy is high on community college campuses across the state as students stream back in and presidents view the academic year’s start as a glass half-full. Students have returned to school buildings hollowed out by the pandemic, taking advantage of ramped-up in-person class offerings. Administrators are again having to scramble for parking spaces in what Portland Community College enrollment dean Ryan Clark called “the best first-world problem to have.”
