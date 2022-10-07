ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Corporate sponsor has dropped Portland Thorns and Timbers, says it won’t return without ‘meaningful institutional transformation’

By Aimee Green
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers, Thorns owner Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO, takes responsibility for ‘organization’s failures and mistakes’

Facing mounting public pressure from fans, sponsors and the Portland soccer community, Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as CEO of the Portland Timbers and Thorns effective immediately, removing himself from the operations of a club he has owned and operated since 2007. In a lengthy Tuesday...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

HP says new Vancouver research site will open in 2026

HP Inc. plans to open its new Vancouver research facility in 2026, engineered to enable hybrid work at a time when most employees are splitting time between home and the office. The Silicon Valley company filed updated plans for the project with the city last week, describing 235,000 square feet...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Empty promises on Zenith

It was shocking to read that the Portland City Council has approved the Land Use Compatibility Statement for Zenith Energy, (“Portland gives Zenith Energy land use green light amid promise to end fossil fuel storage,” Oct. 3). Zenith Energy, a corporation out of Texas, continues to be an...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers have one more chance to get a preseason victory over an NBA team and that will come Tuesday night Golden State, the defending NBA champions. It will also have to come without Damian Lillard. Coach Chauncey Billups announced before the game that Lillard would rest and that Keon Johnson would start in his place alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland

A letter writer recently expressed dismay over difficulty in traveling to downtown Portland by car, (“Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult,” Sept. 19) Despite this writer being a reasonable voice for many who expect such travel to be timely, convenient and safe, a subsequent writer suggested she just catch a bus or suffer the worry that comes with parking a car downtown. (“Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland is a good thing,” Sept. 28)
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Volleyball: Ida B. Wells inches closer to PIL title, beats Grant in 5 sets to stay unbeaten in league play

Ida B. Wells started the fifth set with an 11-0 run en route to beating Grant 3-2 (22-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 15-4) on Monday night at Grant High School. “I feel like we really came together as a team,” said Ida B. Wells junior Zoe Mish. “We knew what our goals were. We obviously didn’t really, in the beginning of the season, expect to be undefeated (in the league), but we knew we wanted to push ourselves during games.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial endorsement November 2022: Rene Gonzalez is voters’ best choice for Portland City Council

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez won our endorsement last spring for his direct talk and analytical approach to problem solving. Whether it’s the movement he led to reopen schools or the plan he lays out for improving public safety, he brings a disciplined focus and a willingness to challenge the complacency and political paralysis that often surrounds controversial issues.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on mega-measure to overhaul Portland city government

Portlanders don’t need much prodding to agree that our city government is broken. For the first time in decades, residents appear eager to change our form of government, in which City Council members both craft legislation and individually run city bureaus. Portland stands alone among large U.S. cities that still use this antiquated form of government.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed

Energy is high on community college campuses across the state as students stream back in and presidents view the academic year’s start as a glass half-full. Students have returned to school buildings hollowed out by the pandemic, taking advantage of ramped-up in-person class offerings. Administrators are again having to scramble for parking spaces in what Portland Community College enrollment dean Ryan Clark called “the best first-world problem to have.”
OREGON STATE
