Corporate sponsor has dropped Portland Thorns and Timbers, says it won’t return without ‘meaningful institutional transformation’

Ida B. Wells started the fifth set with an 11-0 run en route to beating Grant 3-2 (22-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 15-4) on Monday night at Grant High School. “I feel like we really came together as a team,” said Ida B. Wells junior Zoe Mish. “We knew what our goals were. We obviously didn’t really, in the beginning of the season, expect to be undefeated (in the league), but we knew we wanted to push ourselves during games.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO