CBS News
Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
Latest Pa. voter registration numbers show what could happen in November
The data suggests voters are not giving either major party a clear advantage over the other – and may be willing to split their tickets among candidates. Voters of both major parties are showing signs that they are equally energized about Pennsylvania’s midterm election. Plus, there’s some evidence voters may cast their ballots for candidates of opposite parties in different races.
Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision reversed by the United States Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania’s top-ranking elections official...
Free tuition for Indigenous people to public universities across Pennsylvania? A bill is on the way
“I think this is important, because how we treat our most marginalized says a lot about where we are as a nation." State Rep. Chris Rabb first introduced a bill in 2018 to formally abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. In fact, he’s since done it two times — and Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has batted down each attempt.
WGAL
Outcome of Pennsylvania legislative races could impact future of proposed constitutional amendments
There is a lot of attention on the Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senate races. But there are other issues at stake in this year's election, including who represents you in Harrisburg. But your vote in state House and Senate races could also impact the future of several proposed constitutional amendments.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania voters emphasize abortion rights in upcoming election, poll finds
PHILADELPHIA - When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it jump started the midterm elections with a thunderclap. Now, with just weeks left until the election, abortion rights appear to be a defining issue for voters, especially for a group of Delaware County moms. While enjoying the sunshine at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Biden to hold a fundraiser for John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden will hold a fundraiser with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week to boost his campaign in a tight and closely watched Senate race that could determine control of the chamber. The Oct. 20 fundraiser in Philadelphia comes days after Senate fundraising...
Pa.’s roads and bridges are aging poorly. Here’s Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano infrastructure plan
If there is one thing all Pennsylvanians can agree on — regardless of where they live, what political party they support, whether they prefer Wawa or Sheetz — it’s that the roads are terrible. The Pennsylvania State Council of the American Society of Civil Engineers agrees. They...
Pennsylvania state Rep. Anthony DeLuca dies at 85
Anthony DeLuca, who served Pittsburgh’s eastern suburbs in Pennsylvania’s House for nearly four decades and was the House’s longest-serving active member, has died from lymphoma. He was 85. DeLuca, who long served as the Democratic chair of the House Insurance Committee, was hailed by colleagues for being...
Key Senate races, like Pennsylvania, tighten with a flood of GOP ad spending
John Fetterman's lead has diminished after Republicans spent millions of dollars on TV ads the past month. With exactly four weeks left for ballots to be cast in the 2022 midterm elections, the landscape for control of the Senate is shifting again. The field has moved slightly back in Republicans’...
Pa. cities, boroughs and townships say they need revenue generating options
The Pennsylvania Municipal League and Pennsylvania Economy League have published a new study that they say demonstrate how the current local taxation structure developed in 1965 does not meet today’s municipal revenue needs. This not a new request – municipalities have been lobbying for new sources of revenue for...
Pennsylvania Senate Race: GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz as Fetterman lead shrinks
It took a while, but Republicans are finally coming home for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, putting him squarely in striking distance of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate contest. Over the last month, national and Pennsylvania Republicans alike have grown increasingly bullish over Oz’s chances as attacks on Fetterman’s campaign strategy amid his stroke […]
Fetterman pushes for union support in Philly amid small Senate race lead
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman made a couple of campaign stops in Philadelphia Monday, amid polls showing that his lead over Republican Mehmet Oz is shrinking. He rallied labor support at an appearance in the Northeast.
In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful
With New Jersey in view, the Democrat took advantage of geography. The post In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults from scammers
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Justice Department announced the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. According to a […]
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
Fetterman, Oz on campaign trail in South Philadelphia, Bristol
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.On Monday, Fetterman joined labor leaders in Torresdale. He was there to help launch Get Out The Vote Effort for candidates supported by unions. The crowd cheered when Fetterman said he is running for "the Union way of life."Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
thisislowermerion.com
PA’s Red Counties Had Higher Covid Death Rates
Last week several news sources reported on a paper that compared the frequency of Covid deaths between Republicans and Democrats. To the surprise of no one, the paper concluded that Republicans were more likely to die from Covid than Democrats. In Pennsylvania, for the most part, the counties where Donald...
A big change — TV and online ads driving political campaigns
A month before the November election, Pennsylvanians are being bombarded with commercials on TV and online. The commercials have been airing for months and there are more of them as we approach Election Day. It didn’t used to be this way. Campaign season and especially the TV spots didn’t used...
State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
