Anderson County, SC

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

By Nikolette Miller
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UL6fp_0iQPfR2I00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, S.C. in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder.

The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt.

Officers said they responded to a shooting Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. at a Dave and Busters.

Upon arrival, deputies located Dewitt in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still investigating the motive behind Dewitt’s death.

Investigators have learned that the suspects and victim were familiar with each other and believe an altercation took place before the shooting.

The police department informed the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that a white mini cooper was heading out of Georgia into South Carolina.

Deputies located the vehicle at a QuikTrip along Highway 76.

After several hours of interviewing both suspects, deputies booked both men into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The suspects are expected to be extradited back to Georgia Monday.

The case remains under investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Demond Cousins
4d ago

bye bye rip to the victim and condolences to the family 🙏get these young want to be gangsters off the street str8up 💯

Reply(1)
3
WJBF

WJBF

