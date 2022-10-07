ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
NBC Sports

Former Celtic calls Draymond 'a bully' for punching Jordan Poole

The leaked TMZ video of Draymond Green violently punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole was the talk of the NBA on Friday. It sparked plenty of reactions from current and former players, including former Boston Celtics guard Eddie House. House was among those who denounced Green's actions. The 2008...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Click2Houston.com

Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set

GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park. GAME 4 (if necessary) -...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Left Out of Top Ten in NBA Rankings

The debate continues to rage on over where Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker ranks among the NBA's best, and in the eyes of Sports Illustrated, he's not quite top-ten material. Five Suns cracked the top 100 of the preseason rankings, and Booker led the pack after ranking at No....
PHOENIX, AZ
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chicago Tribune

Point guard uncertainty on the Chicago Bulls leaves room from Coby White — but a big jump would be needed

In three years with the Chicago Bulls, Coby White has fashioned himself into a journeyman. The guard joked last season that he would play anywhere on the court — even at center if necessary. But this year, the Bulls hope to cement a role for White to become a more productive scorer, both off ball and with the ball in his hands. As the Bulls recalibrate to start the season without point guard ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Miami Heat 2022-23 preview: How much does Kyle Lowry have left? Can Tyler Herro stay on floor in crunch time?

The Miami Heat finished one win from reaching the NBA Finals last season, falling 100-96 to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tyler Herro couldn't go. Kyle Lowry wasn't healthy. The Heat have every reason to believe they are a championship contender against this season, even with the loss of PJ Tucker, who wasn't directly replaced. Below is a glance at Miami's roster before we get to three big storylines to watch as the season progresses.
MIAMI, FL
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs

Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

