Read full article on original website
Related
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Overnight house fire in Sheboygan County
An overnight house fire in Sheboygan County caused severe damage to a home on Abbott Dr. No injuries have been reported at this time.
seehafernews.com
Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating
Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have now ruled the 1984 death of Janet Raasch an accident. Janet Raasch was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitchhiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains were found near the intersection of Highway 54 and J outside Plover by hunters a month later after she was reported missing.
WSAW
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash Monday morning near Stevens Point. Investigators said a 39-year-old Appleton man was driving north on I-39, when he drifted into the median and overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The driver went into the east ditch and rolled several times.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man arrested after fleeing in a car & on foot, two law enforcement officers injured
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody after trying to flee from officers and having fentanyl on him. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on October 10 around 3:30 p.m. police responded to a possible domestic abuse incident. The victim was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was driving in the city.
Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash
A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
Deputies arrest man after chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man early Tuesday after they said he led them on a chase outside Beaver Dam. Officials said a deputy tried to stop the 33-year-old driver after he was seen driving 89 mph in a 65 mph on US Highway 151. Officials said the man initially did stop but sped away...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Office celebrates past and future with new K-9 officer
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - 8.5 years, 1,100 deployments, and 460 arrests. Those are just some of the many incredible numbers during Lady’s tenure as one of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office K-9′s. “When you look at what a dog does in their career, it’s pretty outstanding...
wearegreenbay.com
Four in custody after police chase in Fond du Lac, vehicle hits fence & backs into squad car
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old led police on a chase across Fond du Lac, and four people were taken into custody. The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a vehicle chase that resulted in the arrest of four people. On October 9 around 3:45 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiproud.com
Officials investigating two children’s deaths in Wisconsin
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating the death of two children in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the first case was on October 1, when a 1-year-old died from alleged maltreatment. The second incident reported by the DCF was on October...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Culver's drive-thru robbery, man wanted: police
MEQUON, Wis. - Mequon police said they are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Culver's on Monday night, Oct. 10. Police said the robbery happened at the Culver's at Port Washington Road and Mequon Road around 8:50 p.m. The man passed a note implying he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of money.
WBAY Green Bay
DASHCAM VIDEO: Fond du Lac police chase ends with crash, drugs and stolen gun
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they found drugs and a stolen gun in a vehicle involved in a chase in Fond du Lac Sunday. Four people--two of them teenagers--were taken into custody. At 3:45 p.m., Fond du Lac police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless...
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Identify Three People Who Died After Driving Off a Viaduct
Three people died last week in Milwaukee following a short police chase. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that an officer had attempted o pull over a vehicle after witnessing a drug transaction. The vehicle, containing 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller took off. During a...
wxerfm.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
WSAW
Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire
Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) – A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night. According to a press release from the Pine River Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on French Ridge Road in Merrill at 7:12 p.m. When crews arrived, portions of the home’s first floor were ingulfed in flames.
Comments / 0