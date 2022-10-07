Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.9% on Black Sea supply concerns; corn, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped nearly 2% on Monday, underpinned by concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war slowing grain shipments from the Black Sea region. Corn and soybean futures rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes sharply up on growing worry about Black Sea shipments
CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended sharply higher on Monday amid growing concerns that an escalation in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine could further disrupt grain shipments from Black Sea ports, traders said. * Russia struck Ukrainian cities on Monday after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea over the weekend to be a terrorist attack. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 57-3/4 cents at $9.38 a bushel. Earlier in the session, the contract rose to $9.49-3/4 a bushel, the highest price since July 11. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat last traded up 50-1/2 cents to $10.19-1/4 a bushel while MGEX December spring wheat settled up 46-1/4 cents at $10.14-1/4 a bushel. * Euronext wheat futures surged on Monday to their highest in over three months after the Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities revived fears over war disruptions to Black Sea grain exports. * Traders also jockeyed to adjust their positions ahead of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports on Wednesday. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans firm as traders position ahead of USDA crop report
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Tuesday, as traders adjusted positions ahead of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts, slated to be released on Wednesday. * Investors were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports - and say they are watching for any revisions the government may make to U.S. corn and soybean harvest estimates. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 2-1/4 cents at $13.76-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal settled up 30-cents at $406.00 a ton and CBOT December soyoil slipped 0.59 cent to 65.47 cents per lb. * USDA's weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. soybean harvest as 41% complete following a week of mostly clear weather for field work, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday. * U.S. crop exports at Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals were at their lowest level in nine years for the first week of October, a period when export shipments typically accelerate, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data issued on Tuesday. * Weakness in commodity and equity markets also weighed overall on the grains sector on Tuesday, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand, traders said. * Conditions continue to be problematic in the U.S. inland waterway system, due to historically low water, said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. Limits on channel depth and channel width restrict the economics of barge transportation at a key time during harvest, he said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls 1% to retreat from 3-month top; corn, soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1% on Tuesday, with the market retreating from previous session's highest level in three months, although concerns over Black Sea supplies curbed losses. Corn and soybeans edged lower for the first time in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures firm as packer margins turn negative
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday as supplies tighten, with beef packer margins falling into the negative for the first time in years, traders said. Beef packers lost $14.35 per head on Tuesday, compared to earnings of $1.60 a day earlier and...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 35-40 cents, soy up 25-30 cents, corn up 7-10 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 35 to 40 cents per bushel. * Wheat set to rally on concerns...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops from 3-month high, Russia-Ukraine supply woes limit decline
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, retreating from a three-month high scaled in the previous session, although concerns over Black Sea supplies provided a floor under the market. Corn and soybeans rose for a third consecutive session. "Russia-Ukraine war escalation is raising doubts over wheat...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures slip ahead of key USDA crop forecasts
Grain corridor talks eyed after Russia strikes Ukraine cities. Weather forecasts point to dry conditions, low U.S. river level concerns. (Rewrites throughout, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quotes, changes two bullets; pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures slide amid worries over Black Sea grain trade
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday, after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, as signs of escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to raise concerns about the viability of Black Sea grain trade in the coming months, traders said. * Comments by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko on Tuesday - indicating that Moscow could scrap a grain export quota for the second half of the season in view of its bumper wheat harvest - put attention back on large Russian supplies. * Investors also were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 37 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat last traded down 33 cents to $9.91-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 27-1/4 cents at $9.87 a bushel. * Earlier in the session, traders were waiting to see if competitively priced Russian wheat would again pick up sales in a new import tender held by Algeria. * Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought about 400,000 tonnes to 480,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments. The news was reported late in the trading session, and the wheat was thought likely to be largely sourced from Russia, traders said. * Weakness in commodity and equity markets also weighed overall on the grains sector on the day, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand, traders said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls back after surge on war escalation
* Grain corridor talks eyed after Russia strikes Ukraine cities * Moscow says could scrap end-of-season export quota * Corn, soy consolidate as economy risks, U.S. crop data watched (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, with the market watching to see if escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine would hamper vital Black Sea grain trade. Corn and soybeans rose were little changed as investors assessed demand risks and looked ahead to widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts on Wednesday. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract was down 1.1% at $9.27-1/2 a bushel by 1148 GMT. On Monday, the contract closed up 6.6% after touching its highest since late June during the session. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with air defence weapons on Tuesday, after Russia rained down cruise missiles on cities across the country. The escalation fanned fears that a Black Sea shipping corridor agreement for Ukrainian grain exports may lapse, despite U.N. efforts to negotiate an extension. "Russia’s escalation calls into question the future of the Black Sea grain export deal," ING analysts said in a note. "In addition, there is a backlog of vessels awaiting inspection," it said regarding the shipping corridor. However, comments by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko indicating that Moscow could scrap a grain export quota for the second half of the season in view of its bumper harvest put attention back on large Russian supplies. "Russia has a big crop to sell and it will go hard on exports," said a Sydney-based agricultural commodities analyst. Investors were also adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports on Wednesday. Traders are notably focusing on revisions to U.S. corn and soybean harvest estimates. CBOT corn ticked up 0.1% to $6.99-1/4 a bushel and soybeans inched down 0.1% to $13.72-1/4 a bushel. Weakness in commodity and equity markets curbed grains, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand. Prices at 1148 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 927.50 -10.50 -1.12 770.75 20.34 CBOT corn 699.25 1.00 0.14 593.25 17.87 CBOT soy 1372.25 -1.75 -0.13 1339.25 2.46 Paris wheat 359.75 -4.50 -1.24 276.75 29.99 Paris maize 343.75 -3.00 -0.87 226.00 52.10 Paris rape 634.25 -8.25 -1.28 754.00 -15.88 WTI crude oil 89.14 -1.99 -2.18 75.21 18.52 Euro/dlr 0.97 0.00 0.22 1.1368 -14.49 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and David Evans)
Agriculture Online
U.S. Gulf grain exports slowed by low Mississippi River
Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crop exports at Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals were at their lowest level in nine years for the first week of October, a period when export shipments typically accelerate, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data issued on Tuesday. Low water on southern sections of...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat up slightly with weaker rouble
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose slightly last week amid weakening of the rouble against the dollar and limited supply offers from the domestic market, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $327 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from a week earlier, IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia kept grain exports steady at 900,000 tonnes last week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. It sees wheat prices for immediate delivery at $324-328 per tonne compared to $318-322 a week ago. In the domestic market, "the supply of wheat is relatively limited, farmers prefer to sell feed wheat and gradually increase offers," Sovecon added. Farmers have sped up winter grain sowing in Russia last week: they have already planted them on 11.6 million hectares compared to 12.3 million hectares around the same date a year ago. The sowing still lags in the central region, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,625 rbls/t +75 rbls wheat, European part ($202.7) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,100 rbls/t -400 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,325 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,675 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,240/t +$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,130/t +$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $871.4/t -$78 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 6: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 143.6 102.8 24.1 2.8 3.6 Crop, as of same 109.0 75.5 18.4 4.3 7.3 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.60 3.09 5.88 1.90 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.63 2.82 2.39 4.82 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 43.1 28.5 7.8 0.5 1.9 mln hectares Harvested area, 41.4 26.8 7.7 0.9 4.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 62.3000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; editing by David Evans)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Brazil unusually re-exports fertilizer amid storage shortage - port authority
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil, which normally relies on fertilizer imports to boost crop yields, is re-exporting cargoes as there is nowhere to store them following a surge in inbound shipments earlier this year, according to the port authority of Antonina on Monday. In an unexpected turn of...
Agriculture Online
Australian wheat crop quality at risk due heavy rains
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Widespread rains in Australia's eastern grain producing states is likely to hit the quality of the wheat crop which is scheduled to be harvested at the end of the year, traders and analysts said. Wheat quality downgrades in Australia are set to deepen concerns over...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Russia considering abolishing grain export quota - Ifx cites deputy PM
MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is considering abolishing its grain export quota which it usually sets up in the second half of the July-June marketing season, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia's Deputy Prime Minister. Russia, which supplies its wheat to Africa and...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest finally ahead
The USDA released its 28th Crop Progress report of the growing season Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 9, 87% of corn has reached maturity,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shipping and commodities firms will commission more ships partly powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year while ramping up trials for biofuel bunkering as they seek to cut emissions from ship operations, senior executives said this week. The shipping industry is seeking to reduce...
Agriculture Online
How the Seed Terminator can help with harvest weed seed control
Weeds Playbook is segment of the Successful Farming Podcast where agronomy experts discuss strategies to manage weeds on a farm operation. The premise of harvest weed control systems is to stop weeds before they start. These systems started in Australia, but hold promise in the United States. Kevin Bradley, Weed Management Specialist from the University of Missouri, discusses the Seed Terminator, and the goals for it.
Agriculture Online
Malaysia eases restrictions on live chicken exports
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia will ease a restriction on exports of live chickens from Oct. 11, resuming the shipment of 1.8 million birds a month after a ban earlier this year eased tight domestic supplies, the government said on Monday. Malaysia supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring...
Agriculture Online
Palm oil's widening discount to soyoil to boost fourth quarter demand
MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Global palm oil purchases are rising this quarter as buyers take advantage of the tropical oil's widening discount to rival soyoil which should entice price sensitive consumers and boost biofuel usage, according to senior industry officials. The highest discount in a decade would divert demand...
Comments / 0