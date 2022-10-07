ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FOX 61

Alleged New Haven cop shooter has bond increased

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect in the shooting of New Haven police officer Chad Curry last week is now facing an attempted murder charge for this shooting and his bond has been increased from $1 million to $1.5 million. New Haven's Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Jose Claudio,...
Eyewitness News

Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antonio Tosado-Lopez of Hartford. Officers said they were called to the area of 700 Park St. just before...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two people of interest detained in Hartford homicide

State lawmakers consider extending gas tax holiday. Jury deliberations continue in Alex Jones defamation case. Eyewitness News sat down with voters who are still on the fence for the upcoming election. Updated: 2 hours ago. Man charged with shooting New Haven police officer. Updated: 2 hours ago. West Hartford man's...
WTNH

New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WTNH

Bridgeport police ID man killed in shooting that injured 2 others

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have publicly identified a 29-year-old Bridgeport man who was shot and killed over the weekend. Dominique Jones, along with two others, was shot Saturday at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. The two others survived. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in their […]
WTNH

2 arrested in gunpoint robbery over sneakers in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza. Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to […]
westernmassnews.com

Illegal firearms investigation leads to 2 arrests in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two men are under arrest after an illegal firearms investigation in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a search warrant was executed on a Fernald Street home on Friday, October 7, during which a loaded, large-capacity “ghost gun” was seized from 18-year-old Timothy Grant.
FOX 61

‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
WTNH

Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
FOX 61

Connecticut officials celebrate International Day of the Girl

HARTFORD, Conn. — Students, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, the LiveGirl organization, State Representatives, and members of the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls joined together on Tuesday to celebrate International Day of the Girl at the state Capitol in Hartford. The International Day of the Girl is a day...
WTNH

Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
Eyewitness News

Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces judge, gets charge added

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven faced a judge on Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department. Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of...
FOX 61

FOX 61

