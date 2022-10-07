Read full article on original website
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Hartford police investigate latest homicide
Hartford has logged its 31st homicide of 2022. Just before 2:00 this morning, police were dispatched to the rear of 700 Park Street to investigate a report of an unconscious male.
Alleged New Haven cop shooter has bond increased
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect in the shooting of New Haven police officer Chad Curry last week is now facing an attempted murder charge for this shooting and his bond has been increased from $1 million to $1.5 million. New Haven's Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Jose Claudio,...
Juveniles charged with robbery, assault
Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities about the suspects. Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.
Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antonio Tosado-Lopez of Hartford. Officers said they were called to the area of 700 Park St. just before...
2 teens charged in Wethersfield bus stop assault, robbery of student
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police said two 16-year-olds are facing several charges in connection to a bus stop assault and robbery in September. The incident happened around 7 a.m. on September 8, as 14-year-old Sean R was waiting for his morning bus for school on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Maple Street.
Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse: police
Police are investigating a shooting in a shopping plaza on Barbour Street in Hartford Monday morning.
VIDEO: Two people of interest detained in Hartford homicide
State lawmakers consider extending gas tax holiday. Jury deliberations continue in Alex Jones defamation case. Eyewitness News sat down with voters who are still on the fence for the upcoming election. Updated: 2 hours ago. Man charged with shooting New Haven police officer. Updated: 2 hours ago. West Hartford man's...
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Police investigating shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass
What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Bridgeport police ID man killed in shooting that injured 2 others
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have publicly identified a 29-year-old Bridgeport man who was shot and killed over the weekend. Dominique Jones, along with two others, was shot Saturday at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. The two others survived. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in their […]
2 arrested in gunpoint robbery over sneakers in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza. Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to […]
westernmassnews.com
Illegal firearms investigation leads to 2 arrests in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two men are under arrest after an illegal firearms investigation in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a search warrant was executed on a Fernald Street home on Friday, October 7, during which a loaded, large-capacity “ghost gun” was seized from 18-year-old Timothy Grant.
Robberies in New London County believed to be connected: State Police
GROTON, Conn. — Police believe a series of robberies in New London County on Friday night are connected. In a matter of hours, a convenience store, a marketplace, a smoke shop, and three gas stations got hit. FOX61 spoke with a clerk at Pump N' Munch Convenience Store in...
‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
Connecticut officials celebrate International Day of the Girl
HARTFORD, Conn. — Students, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, the LiveGirl organization, State Representatives, and members of the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls joined together on Tuesday to celebrate International Day of the Girl at the state Capitol in Hartford. The International Day of the Girl is a day...
Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces judge, gets charge added
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven faced a judge on Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department. Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of...
Hartford, CT
