Kyle Richards Spills on 'Really Bad' RHOBH Reunion Amid Kathy Hilton Drama: 'I Was a Mess' (Exclusive)

"You know it's bad when [Andy Cohen's] really feeling bad for you," says Kyle, before calling the situation with sister Kathy "disappointing." This year's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion was clearly one of the most emotionally-charged for star Kyle Richards -- who tells TooFab it was a "really difficult day" amid tensions with sister Kathy Hilton.
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis, Blames Teen Tanning

"I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked ... This has been such a wakeup call for me." Sometimes, choices made at a young age can continue to impact your life for years to come. That's the message Teddi Mellencamp is hoping to share while revealing her Stage 2 melanoma diagnosis.
Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences

She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
Every Star Who Has Called Out Kanye West Over Since-Deleted 'Anti-Semitic' Tweet

"Kanye a little bitch," said Jack Antonoff -- while Jamie Lee Curtis teared up on TODAY while saying, "I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him." After Instagram restricted Kanye West's account for violating its policies late last week, Ye returned to Twitter for the first time since 2020 -- and immediately sparked even more backlash.
Jennifer Aniston supports David Schwimmer as actor calls out Kanye West for ‘divisive and ignorant’ anti-semitic statements

Jennifer Aniston has supported her Friends co-star David Schwimmer in calling out rapper Kanye West for his anti-semitic tweets.On Saturday (8 October), West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”He added: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda [sic]”On Tuesday (11 October), Schwimmer shared his thoughts about how “anti-semitism is...
9 Times Harry Styles Absolutely Shocked His Fans At Live Shows

From thinking one fan flipped him off on the road to pressuring a boy to propose...these are unforgettable. Harry Styles has not only earned his top spot on the charts, but also a top spot in fan's hearts. The "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" performer makes sure to extensively interact...
Full Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci's New Role

The "SNL" legend joins the creepy and kooky Addams for Netflix's mysterious new series set at Nevermore Academy. Fans also get a deeper look into Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, complete with her dry wit and charmingly threatening undertones. The first full look at the upcoming series, presented at NYCC, features equally strange students, hidden chambers and a mysterious monster lurking on campus grounds. With plenty of atmosphere and that unique "Addams Family" charm, Gomez star Luis Guzman promises, "You're going to see them in a different light like you've never seen before, and you’re going to welcome it, and you're going to be entertained."
Meghan McCain Slams Kanye West for Since-Removed 'Anti-Semitic' Tweet

"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," West wrote in the tweet that has since been removed from the platform. Kanye West's latest tirades have resulted in him being restricted on one social media platform and one of his latest tweets removed on another, but not before Meghan McCain joined the public outcry against it.
