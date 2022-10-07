Read full article on original website
Kyle Richards Spills on 'Really Bad' RHOBH Reunion Amid Kathy Hilton Drama: 'I Was a Mess' (Exclusive)
"You know it's bad when [Andy Cohen's] really feeling bad for you," says Kyle, before calling the situation with sister Kathy "disappointing." This year's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion was clearly one of the most emotionally-charged for star Kyle Richards -- who tells TooFab it was a "really difficult day" amid tensions with sister Kathy Hilton.
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis, Blames Teen Tanning
"I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked ... This has been such a wakeup call for me." Sometimes, choices made at a young age can continue to impact your life for years to come. That's the message Teddi Mellencamp is hoping to share while revealing her Stage 2 melanoma diagnosis.
Kelly Clarkson Returns to The Voice with Two New Coaches -- Plus, Blake Shelton Is Leaving
After 23 seasons, Blake Shelton will depart "The Voice," but not before welcoming two new faces to the spinning chairs, and one returning champion Coach. After skipping a spring cycle last season, "The Voice" revealed that it will be back for Season 23 in Spring 2023, and it will be a major season for the NBC reality series for several reasons.
Rachel Bilson Finally Confronts 'Bling Ring' Sisters Alexis & Gabrielle Neiers Who Robbed Her Over a Decade Ago
"It's more about the violation than the actual things taken" After being a victim of the infamous "Bling Ring" robberies more than a decade ago, Rachel Bilson is getting closure about the traumatic incident from former members Alexis and Gabrielle "Gabby" Neiers. Bilson sat down with the sisters for a...
Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences
She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
Murder, She Wrote Star Angela Lansbury Dead at 96 -- Hollywood Pays Tribute
"A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars." Hollywood is paying tribute to beloved actress and Broadway icon, Angela Lansbury, who has died at the age of 96. According to TMZ, per Lansbury's family, Lansbury passed away early Tuesday morning...
Chicago and Psalm Sing Dad Kanye West's Song 'True Love' About Custody Battle With Kim Kardashian
The track includes references about the estranged couple's four kids as well as details West's grievances about their co-parenting relationship. Chicago and Psalm West are their dad Kanye West's two biggest fans. Mom Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet clip of Chicago, 4, and Psalm,...
Paris Hilton Responds to TikTok Video From Fan Who 'Robbed' Her More Than 15 Years Ago
"Please don't put me in jail. You're rich." A man on TikTok is coming clean about a wild night out that includes a pair of Paris Hilton's stolen sunglasses. Last week Gregory Brown opened up about how he "robbed" the 41-year-old heiress turned DJ back in 2005 after a night of partying with friends while participating in the "One Thing About Me" trend.
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Horrific Equestrian Accident That Nearly Had Her Leg Amputated
"They made me sign something that said, 'We don't know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don't have it anymore.'" Kaley Cuoco is recalling the details of a "devastating" equestrian accident. In an excerpt from "The Big Bang Theory: The...
Every Star Who Has Called Out Kanye West Over Since-Deleted 'Anti-Semitic' Tweet
"Kanye a little bitch," said Jack Antonoff -- while Jamie Lee Curtis teared up on TODAY while saying, "I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him." After Instagram restricted Kanye West's account for violating its policies late last week, Ye returned to Twitter for the first time since 2020 -- and immediately sparked even more backlash.
Jennifer Aniston supports David Schwimmer as actor calls out Kanye West for ‘divisive and ignorant’ anti-semitic statements
Jennifer Aniston has supported her Friends co-star David Schwimmer in calling out rapper Kanye West for his anti-semitic tweets.On Saturday (8 October), West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”He added: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda [sic]”On Tuesday (11 October), Schwimmer shared his thoughts about how “anti-semitism is...
9 Times Harry Styles Absolutely Shocked His Fans At Live Shows
From thinking one fan flipped him off on the road to pressuring a boy to propose...these are unforgettable. Harry Styles has not only earned his top spot on the charts, but also a top spot in fan's hearts. The "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" performer makes sure to extensively interact...
Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Harry Found Her a Therapist At Her 'Worst Point'
"I was going, 'I need help,'" she said of calling a therapist. "And she could hear the dire state that I was in." Meghan Markle is opening up about mental health and how pejorative labels are especially damaging to women. On Tuesday's episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, titled "Decoding the...
Cheyenne Vents About Feeling 'Uncomfortable' on Teen Mom Trip Over Confederate Flags
"Why is it I'm the only f---ing person who sees all the Confederate flags?!" she exclaimed to a producer, before addressing her costars. The women of "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter" left their homes for Florida on this week's episode -- and it didn't take long for Cheyenne Floyd to feel like an outsider because of her race.
Full Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci's New Role
The "SNL" legend joins the creepy and kooky Addams for Netflix's mysterious new series set at Nevermore Academy. Fans also get a deeper look into Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, complete with her dry wit and charmingly threatening undertones. The first full look at the upcoming series, presented at NYCC, features equally strange students, hidden chambers and a mysterious monster lurking on campus grounds. With plenty of atmosphere and that unique "Addams Family" charm, Gomez star Luis Guzman promises, "You're going to see them in a different light like you've never seen before, and you’re going to welcome it, and you're going to be entertained."
Meghan McCain Slams Kanye West for Since-Removed 'Anti-Semitic' Tweet
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," West wrote in the tweet that has since been removed from the platform. Kanye West's latest tirades have resulted in him being restricted on one social media platform and one of his latest tweets removed on another, but not before Meghan McCain joined the public outcry against it.
Todrick Hall Blasts TikToker Saying He's 'Not a Nice Person' and Pushes Back Against 'Evil Monster' Narrative
Hall says he wishes "people who have never met me would stop talking s---" online, before addressing his behavior on Celebrity Big Brother. Todrick Hall just went off on TikTok, pushing back against those who criticized his gameplay on "Celebrity Big Brother" and other online reports about his alleged behavior off the show as well.
Geena Davis Details Bill Murray's Alleged 'Difficult' Behavior on 'Quick Change' Set
"I realized with profound sadness that I didn't yet have the ability to withstand this onslaught -- or to simply walk out." Geena Davis is opening up about her experience working with Bill Murray on the 1990 film, "Quick Change." In her new book, "Dying of Politeness: A Memoir," per...
