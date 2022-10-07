No one was hurt during a house fire at 11455W Longview Road Saturday morning. Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa says everyone was able to get out of the home, but a cat was unaccounted for. When firefighters arrived smoke and flames were visible on the second floor of the home and extending up through the roof. Fire crews initiated an interior fire attack and quickly knocked down the fire before it extended into other parts of the home. Craig and Julie Bronkhurst own the property. The home sustained significant damage. The fire investigation is continuing but DeMaa says the fire appears to have originated from a brick pizza oven on the first floor. Fourteen fire departments responded to the blaze. The time of the fire call was 8:25 am.

WAUPUN, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO