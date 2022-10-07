Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe kills 1
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe left one person dead, California Highway Patrol said. CHP says that around 7:15 p.m. Monday, a man was riding his Harley-Davidson on SR-4 eastbound when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway. The motorcycle...
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down apartment fire off El Ranch Drive in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — One person was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Sparks apartment complex on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at 1855 El Rancho Drive just before noon on Tuesday. Authorities said the fire broke...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities ask for public’s help identifying pair of burglary suspects
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. SPD says in the early morning hours of one July day, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive for a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred.
2news.com
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno
Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
mynews4.com
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car near Valley Road in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near downtown Reno on Friday morning. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of 5th Street between Valley Road and Elko Avenue just before 8 a.m. on the report of a crash involving a man in a wheelchair.
KOLO TV Reno
One person treated for smoke inhalation after Reno apartment fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person had to be treated at the hospital Saturday night after a fire at an East Fourth Street residence, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters went to the Economy Inn at East Fourth Street and Montello Street at 10:20 p.m. and found a second-story apartment on fire. Fire crews were a short distance from the fire and kept flames to one room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Placer County Deputy Makes Arrest after Suspect Reaches for Fake Firearm
The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) detained and arrested a 37-year-old from Kings Beach during a traffic stop in September. On September 26, 2022, a deputy with PCSO conducted a traffic stop near the Colfax Market. The deputy contacted the driver who shortly after began to reach for an item or the floorboard.
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office, City of Fernley purchase new tactical response vehicle
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County and the City of Fernley recently came together and as a result of the combined effort and working relationship developed between all those involved, were able to purchase a Sentinel ARV from International Armored Group based out of Florida. The new armored...
goldcountrymedia.com
Kings Beach man arrested with pellet gun following Colfax traffic stop
A Kings Beach man was arrested Sept. 26 on suspicion of resisting a peace officer in Colfax. A Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop near the Colfax Market at 10 p.m. and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver began reaching for an item on the floorboard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.
Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
2news.com
Reno Police Awarded Multiple Safety Grants
The Reno Police Department received grants that will help them keep our roads safe. Funding from this grant will enhance the department's ability to provide high visibility DUI saturation enforcement.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought
CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 45-year-old Jodi Page. According to Page’s family, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno, Nevada. Her family...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD awarded grants for traffic safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has been given tens of thousands of dollars for traffic safety. $53,097 for DUI enforcement: Money from this grant will go towards DUI saturation enforcement. The purchase of two oral fluid roadside analysis units will also be made possible thanks to this money.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County says Swan Lake odors “naturally occuring”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County says they have determined the odors being emitted from Swan Lake are naturally occurring in a review of the site. The county’s review was conducted by the Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District.
Comments / 4