RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person had to be treated at the hospital Saturday night after a fire at an East Fourth Street residence, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters went to the Economy Inn at East Fourth Street and Montello Street at 10:20 p.m. and found a second-story apartment on fire. Fire crews were a short distance from the fire and kept flames to one room.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO