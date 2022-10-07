ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe kills 1

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe left one person dead, California Highway Patrol said. CHP says that around 7:15 p.m. Monday, a man was riding his Harley-Davidson on SR-4 eastbound when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway. The motorcycle...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno

The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
FOX Reno

Crews knock down apartment fire off El Ranch Drive in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — One person was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Sparks apartment complex on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at 1855 El Rancho Drive just before noon on Tuesday. Authorities said the fire broke...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Authorities ask for public’s help identifying pair of burglary suspects

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. SPD says in the early morning hours of one July day, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive for a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno

Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car near Valley Road in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near downtown Reno on Friday morning. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of 5th Street between Valley Road and Elko Avenue just before 8 a.m. on the report of a crash involving a man in a wheelchair.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One person treated for smoke inhalation after Reno apartment fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person had to be treated at the hospital Saturday night after a fire at an East Fourth Street residence, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters went to the Economy Inn at East Fourth Street and Montello Street at 10:20 p.m. and found a second-story apartment on fire. Fire crews were a short distance from the fire and kept flames to one room.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
2news.com

Lyon County Sheriff's Office, City of Fernley purchase new tactical response vehicle

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County and the City of Fernley recently came together and as a result of the combined effort and working relationship developed between all those involved, were able to purchase a Sentinel ARV from International Armored Group based out of Florida. The new armored...
2news.com

Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.

Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Awarded Multiple Safety Grants

The Reno Police Department received grants that will help them keep our roads safe. Funding from this grant will enhance the department's ability to provide high visibility DUI saturation enforcement.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought

CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 45-year-old Jodi Page. According to Page’s family, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno, Nevada. Her family...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD awarded grants for traffic safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has been given tens of thousands of dollars for traffic safety. $53,097 for DUI enforcement: Money from this grant will go towards DUI saturation enforcement. The purchase of two oral fluid roadside analysis units will also be made possible thanks to this money.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County says Swan Lake odors “naturally occuring”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County says they have determined the odors being emitted from Swan Lake are naturally occurring in a review of the site. The county’s review was conducted by the Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

