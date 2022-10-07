Read full article on original website
Related
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Looking For a Change? Try the "Frame" Haircut
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The "frame" haircut is going to be a popular look for fall and winter.
One "Relaxer-Box Girl" Shares Her Experience Being 1 of the Faces of a Beauty Movement
One of the most wholesome moments on Black Twitter happened a few days ago. On Oct. 2, Twitter user Ash León asked the girls who modeled for the relaxer boxes in the '90s and early '00s to show themselves, and they did just that — in droves. For the last five days, the "relaxer-box girls" have been revealing where they are now, what their experiences were like modeling for the popular boxes, and even some behind-the-scenes secrets from the photo shoots.
Alicia Crowder Teases Some "Really Big Twists" on "Tell Me Lies": "Get Ready to Be Surprised"
In our Q&A series Last Call, we get down to the bottom of every last thing with some of our favorite celebs — from the last time they were starstruck to the last song they listened to. This week, Alicia Crowder takes our call. We're nearing the end of...
RELATED PEOPLE
According to the Original Script, "Don't Worry Darling" Was Supposed to End Much Differently
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The twist ending in "Don't Worry Darling" remains one of the most talked-about aspects of an already much-discussed film. But, according to the original script — written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke and made public via 8FLiX — Alice and Jack's fate initially played out much differently from the version we saw onscreen. Following all of the drama surrounding the cast and crew of "Don't Worry Darling," critics mainly panned the film (despite a booming $19.4 million box office debut). For many viewers, the Van Dyke brothers' script, which was sold to New Line Cinema in 2019 and later revised by Katie Silberman per director Olivia Wilde's request, offers an expanded look at the original story. Read on to find out how the writers of "Don't Worry Darling" originally intended the story to end, and see which version you like better.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sleeps With Her "Mini Me" Almost Every Night
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hopes to grow her family with Travis Barker — and it's clear from her relationship with her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, that she loves being a mom. In a recent interview on the podcast "Not Skinny but Not Fat," the Lemme founder opened up about her loving bond with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, revealing that they've coslept for years.
Peloton's Kendall Toole Has Accepted Her Need For Rest: "I Don't Feel Ashamed of It Anymore"
Kendall Toole is ready for a break. No, diehard Peloton fans, that doesn't mean the beloved cycling and shadowboxing instructor is stepping away from the studio, so feel free to resume breathing. But while Toole and I chat via Zoom the first week of October, she was prepping for a social media–free weekend — just one intentional tactic she's implementing to protect her mental health.
What to Know About Earlobe Reconstruction Surgery
There are two things known to be true about body modifications: pain and permanence. They're part of what makes piercings and tattoos so exciting — and yet, the more you look into it, the less painful and permanent they are becoming. If you're scared of the pain, you can ease the burden of a tattoo needle with numbing cream. If you're worried about regretting a tattoo, you can opt for a semi-permanent version that fades in a year or laser away a permanent piece. Similarly, you can always take out a piercing. Having that choice to go back, within reason, can make it easier for people to take a chance on a body modification knowing a reversal is feasible. That's where earlobe reconstruction surgery comes in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Got the "J Lo Glow" Facial — and It Worked
Jennifer Lopez has become renowned for her consistently glowing skin. Lopez's beauty brand, JLo Beauty, partnered with Hydrafacial to re-create that glow in the form of a treatment "booster." One editor tried the facial and is sharing her results. Actor, singer, entrepreneur: Jennifer Lopez holds many titles. But there is...
A Latina Bruja's Guide to an Egg Cleanse (Huevo Limpia)
You've likely landed here because of some childhood nostalgia. You've recently recalled a past memory of your abuela or a family member who used to perform the egg limpia on you and all your primas. You had no clue what was happening or had any feeling that it was "brujería" or negative. It was just a thing your family did whenever someone needed a cleansing (limpieza). Many Latinxs grew up with having one family member who knew how to prepare, had knowledge of curanderismo of some sorts, or self-performed limpias con huevo (egg cleanse). If you didn't grow up with that family ritual, maybe you're here seeking to reclaim that Indigenous knowledge that was lost through assimilation. Bienvenida! Glad you arrived.
"Luckiest Girl Alive" Author and Screenwriter Jessica Knoll on Finding "Validation" in Sharing Her Story
Warning: this interview includes discussions of sexual assault as well as gun violence that may be triggering for those who have experienced trauma. A year after releasing her New York Times bestselling 2015 novel, "Luckiest Girl Alive," author Jessica Knoll was ready to share a different yet tragically similar story: her own. In "Luckiest Girl Alive," protagonist Ani has orchestrated a new life for herself as a glamorous magazine editor. Her shiny facade hides a challenging past, though: Ani — formerly known as TiffAni — had survived a vicious rape in high school and, later, a school shooting orchestrated by a friend. A powerful 2016 Lenny essay revealed that Ani's journey wasn't so dissimilar to her creator's. Knoll, too, had been the victim of a gang rape as a teen. She detailed the traumatic assault — and heart-wrenching and disappointing response from those positioned to help — in her Lenny piece.
Jessica Simpson's "Open Book" Memoir Is Getting Turned Into a TV Series
Jessica Simpson's "Open Book" memoir is getting the TV treatment for a forthcoming scripted series. On Oct. 10, Amazon Freevee announced that it ordered a pilot of a half-hour show based on Simpson's 2020 New York Times best-selling book, which chronicled everything from the mother of three's first record deal to her body image issues and previous marriage to Nick Lachey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kendrick Lamar Gets Candid About Fatherhood and What His 2 Kids Have Taught Him
Kendrick Lamar is known for being extremely tactical about his music releases, but the same could be said for how he chooses to divulge information about his family. The rapper has two children with his fiancée, Whitney Alford (he revealed in a 2015 interview on Power 105.1 that he'd proposed to her), but he's shared very little about them over the years.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0