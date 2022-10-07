ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

New Discovery Might Provide Actual Proof Of Payette Lake Monster

As Halloween approaches in Idaho, we start to think about legends, ghosts, and monsters. Some of us believe these stories, some are skeptics, and others don't have an opinion but enjoy the idea of them. What makes "spooky season" so much fun is that we're not sure whether these stories are true. We like the possibility of them being true from afar. We want to suspend our disbelief to feel the terror, even for a few minutes. That's why lines at Haunted World and other Idaho haunted attractions get as long as the calendar turns to October.
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy

Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
Are Pizza Buffets a Thing of The Past in Boise?

Boise has quite a few pizza places to choose from and I would argue that the only thing better than a pizza place is a pizza buffet. Anything is possible when at a pizza buffet. You can tire out the kids with all the carbs and cheese while you getting to indulge in the greatness that is bottomless pizza. Also – there is nothing quite like hitting the pizza buffet (or any buffet for that matter) during the cold months of winter. There’s no feeling more satisfying than hitting the couch after a buffet – even if you’re not supposed to lie down after a meal.
Where Can High Energy Toddlers Have The Most Fun In Boise?

One of the many reasons people move to the Treasure Valley as much as they do is how great of a place to raise a family. The crime rate is among the nation's lowest for a city the size of Boise, the park system is fantastic, and there is a sense of community here that you just don't get everywhere.
Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
Idaho's seasonal events return two years post pandemic

As the holidays approach, seasonal events are being held in-person for the first time in years. According to Vice President of Philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus Jill Aldape, the Festival of Trees will be back in full force during Thanksgiving week of Nov. 23 to 26. “It’s such a joyful opportunity to get people back together again. It’s really a positive thing,” she said. “I think we sometimes can lose track...
Three Spooky Boise Area Haunted Car Washes Set to Scare Up Fun in 2022

We could make a scroll of reasons to resent 2020. But that Halloween season? It was something really special. The COVID-19 pandemic had already ruined Easter, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. The Treasure Valley refused to let it take Halloween from us, so neighborhoods and businesses got creative. The North End Neighborhood Association canceled their traditional trick-or-treating on Harrison Boulevard and replaced it with a walking tour of over the top Halloween decorations and a scavenger hunt.
Native Idaho insect commonly mistaken for Murder Hornet

The Asian Giant Hornet, nicknamed the Murder Hornet, was first seen in North America two years ago. Since then, Idahoans have reported seeing the insect but it is a case of mistaken identity. The black and orange striped Murder Hornet can be up to 2 inches long, making it the...
Be Aware Of The Deer, Peak Season is Here!

It’s that time of the year again when we start to see more deer migrating, I saw a deer this morning on my drive to work it was walking in my community which is in South East Boise. October through December is peak deer migration, season and when we...
5 Fun Ways to Treat Yourself When You’re Single Living in Boise

Boise is apparently one of the best cities for dating and being single, and that's not surprising because there are so many fun (and social) things to do here in Boise!. But more than just having a lot to do, there are also more people here than ever before that are living ALONE and Boise is reported to be one of the top cities in America for having one-person households.
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

