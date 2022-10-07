ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Letter: I will gladly vote for John Birk

I will gladly vote for John Birk for Judge of the Dubois Superior Court. Rarely do we, the people, get to experience a candidate who is as qualified as John. As a lawyer, John is kind and wise and worked tirelessly to keep families together. Rest assured that John will carry this into office as our next Superior Court Judge.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Historical Society goes to Zoar!

The Dubois County Historical Society will hold its 2022 Fall Meeting in one of Dubois County’s smallest villages as it travels to Cass Township’s Zoar on October 27, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Zoar Public School (Cass School #9)...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Daughters of the American Revolution meeting Oct. 18

The Dubois County Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold meet on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Cherry Meeting Room A of the Jasper Public Library, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the DAR is invited to attend. The topic for the evening will be the DAR’s American Heritage contest, to be presented by Linda Betts-Heath, who serves on the SDAR’s National American Heritage Committee Logo Construction Team, and is also the East Central Division Vice Chair of the DAR Magazine.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Redemption sets opening day at new Tell City campus

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Redemption Christian Church will officially launch its Tell City Campus with worship gatherings at 9 and 10:30 a.m. CST. The campus, at 3515 Mozart St., is located in the former Tell City Junior High School building. Redemption purchased the building in October 2021 and work to refresh the space began in June.
TELL CITY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

City of Huntingburg conducting “Fall Cleanup Days”

The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department is conducting “Fall Cleanup Days,” which will be held Thursday, October 13 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.; Friday, October 14 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1103 E 1st Street in Huntingburg. “Fall Cleanup Days” provides City residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted items.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, October 10, 2022

The following arrests were made recently in Washington County. Those listed, are just facing charges at this point in most cases, and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

2022 Visit Dubois County Photo Contest now open

The 2022 Dubois County Photo Contest is now open. Dubois County tourism is challenging residents and visitors alike to take part in capturing a variety of photographs while creating memories in Dubois County in 2022. They will choose a winning photo in each of the four category experiences: (1) Festival,...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – October 10, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Michele R. Nix; Ana C. Holmes; Kalvin E. Hall; Blakely C. Hayden; Amber N. Hicks; Michelle R. Sanders; Coleman S. Wardrip; Ana M. Sandoval; Amaya Edwards; Juan A. Huerta-Rojas; Derrick S. Young; Chelsea M. Harrison; Brittni R. Owen; Donna M. Wilkerson; Dakoda J. Beier; Dylan D. Maxwell; Michael S. Meador; Emilee-Kate Warren; Jill M. Kippenbrock; Reuben K. Wittman; Macs McClellan Brisson; Rebecca L. Elder; Greggery L. Wilhelm; Kristy N. Chaparro; Matthew C. Belviy; Matthew B. Dowell; Lori M. Smith; Dallas M. Howard; Mercedes Santos-Tellez; William T. Biggs; Alexander M. Augenstein; Joshua D. Gandy; Marina G. Vernon; Brittany E. Montezuma; Jorge Mustelier-Yero; Stephen W. Shore; Lindsey M. Weber.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – October 10, 2022

Miranda Rachelle Shoultz to Christian Schwinghammer, both of Huntingburg. Sydney Marie Bachman of Jasper to Trae Michael Hirt of Santa Claus. Brandi Jonita Hayes to Paul John Larkin, both of Jasper. Breanna Lenae Herron to Kendra Louise Knies, both of Huntingburg. Darla Knight to Jeremiah Clark, both of Jasper. Jenna...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]

The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jayne A. Hurst, 56, Huntingburg

Jayne A. Hurst, 56, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville after an eight-year battle with Leukemia. She was born January 12, 1966, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Eugene P. and Janice L. (Lueken) Hurst. Jayne was a graduate of Southridge High...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – October 10, 2022

Gail L. Schnaus (life estate) to Jeremy S. Schnaus. Lot 2, Robert J. Hoffman’s Add., Jasper. Richard L. and Paula Demuth to Richard L. and Paula Demuth. Pt. SE SE s33, t3s, r4w, 0.29 acre; E 1/2 SW s33, t3s, r4w; W 1/2 SE s33, t3s, r4w. Kerstiens Homes...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Health loosens masking policy

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy. Officials there say it’s to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the amended policy, masking requirements can be loosened in counties with lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations with high transmission rates will...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner on scene of Vanderburgh County crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner is at the scene of a wreck in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road. The sheriff’s office is investigating the scene of the crash where at least one vehicle went off the road into an embankment. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is dead […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual parade at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this year featured countless Tri-State businesses, first responders and performances, but that’s not what made it special. The man who rode atop the Grand Marshal car had been waiting for this moment for a...
EVANSVILLE, IN

