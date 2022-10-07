Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Letter: I will gladly vote for John Birk
I will gladly vote for John Birk for Judge of the Dubois Superior Court. Rarely do we, the people, get to experience a candidate who is as qualified as John. As a lawyer, John is kind and wise and worked tirelessly to keep families together. Rest assured that John will carry this into office as our next Superior Court Judge.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Historical Society goes to Zoar!
The Dubois County Historical Society will hold its 2022 Fall Meeting in one of Dubois County’s smallest villages as it travels to Cass Township’s Zoar on October 27, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Zoar Public School (Cass School #9)...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Public invited to celebrate Jasper’s Strongest Town award this Wednesday, Oct. 12
The City of Jasper, Jasper Chamber of Commerce, and Heart of Jasper invite everyone to join in celebrating winning the Strongest Town competition on Wednesday, October 12th at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium with guest speaker and president of Strong Towns, Charles L. Marohn, Jr. In April 2022, the City...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Daughters of the American Revolution meeting Oct. 18
The Dubois County Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold meet on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Cherry Meeting Room A of the Jasper Public Library, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the DAR is invited to attend. The topic for the evening will be the DAR’s American Heritage contest, to be presented by Linda Betts-Heath, who serves on the SDAR’s National American Heritage Committee Logo Construction Team, and is also the East Central Division Vice Chair of the DAR Magazine.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Redemption sets opening day at new Tell City campus
On Sunday, Nov. 13, Redemption Christian Church will officially launch its Tell City Campus with worship gatherings at 9 and 10:30 a.m. CST. The campus, at 3515 Mozart St., is located in the former Tell City Junior High School building. Redemption purchased the building in October 2021 and work to refresh the space began in June.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
City of Huntingburg conducting “Fall Cleanup Days”
The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department is conducting “Fall Cleanup Days,” which will be held Thursday, October 13 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.; Friday, October 14 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1103 E 1st Street in Huntingburg. “Fall Cleanup Days” provides City residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted items.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, October 10, 2022
The following arrests were made recently in Washington County. Those listed, are just facing charges at this point in most cases, and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
2022 Visit Dubois County Photo Contest now open
The 2022 Dubois County Photo Contest is now open. Dubois County tourism is challenging residents and visitors alike to take part in capturing a variety of photographs while creating memories in Dubois County in 2022. They will choose a winning photo in each of the four category experiences: (1) Festival,...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – October 10, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Michele R. Nix; Ana C. Holmes; Kalvin E. Hall; Blakely C. Hayden; Amber N. Hicks; Michelle R. Sanders; Coleman S. Wardrip; Ana M. Sandoval; Amaya Edwards; Juan A. Huerta-Rojas; Derrick S. Young; Chelsea M. Harrison; Brittni R. Owen; Donna M. Wilkerson; Dakoda J. Beier; Dylan D. Maxwell; Michael S. Meador; Emilee-Kate Warren; Jill M. Kippenbrock; Reuben K. Wittman; Macs McClellan Brisson; Rebecca L. Elder; Greggery L. Wilhelm; Kristy N. Chaparro; Matthew C. Belviy; Matthew B. Dowell; Lori M. Smith; Dallas M. Howard; Mercedes Santos-Tellez; William T. Biggs; Alexander M. Augenstein; Joshua D. Gandy; Marina G. Vernon; Brittany E. Montezuma; Jorge Mustelier-Yero; Stephen W. Shore; Lindsey M. Weber.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – October 10, 2022
Miranda Rachelle Shoultz to Christian Schwinghammer, both of Huntingburg. Sydney Marie Bachman of Jasper to Trae Michael Hirt of Santa Claus. Brandi Jonita Hayes to Paul John Larkin, both of Jasper. Breanna Lenae Herron to Kendra Louise Knies, both of Huntingburg. Darla Knight to Jeremiah Clark, both of Jasper. Jenna...
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
Jayne A. Hurst, 56, Huntingburg
Jayne A. Hurst, 56, Huntingburg
Jayne A. Hurst, 56, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville after an eight-year battle with Leukemia. She was born January 12, 1966, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Eugene P. and Janice L. (Lueken) Hurst. Jayne was a graduate of Southridge High...
bloomingtonian.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says homeless camp was cleared Tuesday after complaints from landowners
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday a homeless camp was cleared Tuesday by police and the MCSO after getting calls from nearby businesses complaining about individuals trespassing and causing damage. The building owners of the westside Fresh Thyme market, which is in the City of Bloomington, and Cowden...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – October 10, 2022
Gail L. Schnaus (life estate) to Jeremy S. Schnaus. Lot 2, Robert J. Hoffman’s Add., Jasper. Richard L. and Paula Demuth to Richard L. and Paula Demuth. Pt. SE SE s33, t3s, r4w, 0.29 acre; E 1/2 SW s33, t3s, r4w; W 1/2 SE s33, t3s, r4w. Kerstiens Homes...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County deputy has medical emergency while behind the wheel
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office found him self in a scary situation this morning, as he encountered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of his vehicle. Just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, a 911 caller reported seeing a VCSO SUV swerving in and out of his...
14news.com
Owensboro Health loosens masking policy
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy. Officials there say it’s to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the amended policy, masking requirements can be loosened in counties with lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations with high transmission rates will...
wevv.com
Private funeral arrangements planned for Newburgh man killed in stabbing at local bar
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar. Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary. According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting....
Coroner on scene of Vanderburgh County crash
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner is at the scene of a wreck in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road. The sheriff’s office is investigating the scene of the crash where at least one vehicle went off the road into an embankment. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is dead […]
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
14news.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual parade at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this year featured countless Tri-State businesses, first responders and performances, but that’s not what made it special. The man who rode atop the Grand Marshal car had been waiting for this moment for a...
