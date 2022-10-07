ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?

The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Weather Reports#Lightning Strikes#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Noaa
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a State Seashell?

Most likely seen some after storms, New Jersey is only one of 14 states to have one. The knobbed welk is the New Jersey State Seashell. What is a knobbed welk?. The knobbed welk was designated New Jersey’s state seashell in 1995. It’s what most people call a Conch Shell, but it’s not really conch. The welk is more of a species found in cooler waters in the North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic. The real conch is often found in tropical waters from Florida throughout the Caribbean.
POLITICS
LehighValleyLive.com

N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties

It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 24 greatest Italian dishes, ranked

A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Forget New York City; no one does Italian food better than New Jersey. It seems like every Garden State street corner features a pizzeria, trattoria or cafe serving some of the country’s finest Italian imports.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you

In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy