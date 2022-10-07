Read full article on original website
NJ beaches are still a battered mess after Hurricane Ian
At the end of last month into the start of October, when the wind started whipping and the rain started falling from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, beaches up and down the New Jersey coast suffered significant erosion. According to Stewart Farrell, the director and founder of the Stockton University...
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
6 Local Towns on List of New Jersey’s Best Fall Destinations
Fall is officially here and it's a great time for weekend trips, right here in our area. There are plenty of great spots to check out within an easy drive from wherever you are in Atlantic and Cape May County. Writer Pete Genovese ranked his 33 best small towns in...
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?
The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
New Jersey’s Beer Drinking Rank Will Make You Want A Cold One
It seems to me that the residents of New Jersey have plenty of reasons to pop open a cold one after a long day at work, but the data about Garden State beer drinking is going to surprise you. The list of reasons New Jersey dwellers want to pop open...
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Did you know New Jersey has a State Seashell?
Most likely seen some after storms, New Jersey is only one of 14 states to have one. The knobbed welk is the New Jersey State Seashell. What is a knobbed welk?. The knobbed welk was designated New Jersey’s state seashell in 1995. It’s what most people call a Conch Shell, but it’s not really conch. The welk is more of a species found in cooler waters in the North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic. The real conch is often found in tropical waters from Florida throughout the Caribbean.
N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties
It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store
Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
New Jersey Named the Most Haunted State to Live in America
Do you hear mysterious creeks or blink twice at shadows in your New Jersey house? It might not be just your imagination. Apparently, many of in the Garden State may have lived or BE living with uninvited guests. According to new findings by Home Advisor, homes in New Jersey are...
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
Centre Daily
Skeletal remains of missing 68-year-old man found in remote part of forest, NJ cops say
Human remains found in western New Jersey were identified last week as those of a man reported missing exactly four months prior, according to officials. Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, a suburb on the border of Pennsylvania, was reported missing by his family on June 7, according to a release from the Cherry Hill Police Department.
New Jersey’s 24 greatest Italian dishes, ranked
A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Forget New York City; no one does Italian food better than New Jersey. It seems like every Garden State street corner features a pizzeria, trattoria or cafe serving some of the country’s finest Italian imports.
What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you
In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
New Jersey considering bill to warn tenants, homebuyers of flood risks on properties
A new bill is being considered in New Jersey that would warn tenants or home buyers of any flood risks on properties before contracts are signed.
Following Biden visit last week, VP Harris to be in NJ Monday
PRINCETON — Just four days after President Joe Biden joined Jon Bon Jovi at Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown home for a $1 million Democratic National Committee fundraiser, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend another DNC 'finance event' in New Jersey Monday morning. According to an Associated Press daybook entry,...
10 reasons why New Jersey is better than Wyoming
By “they,” we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America.
